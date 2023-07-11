Arsenal Legend’s High Hopes For Smith-Rowe and Balogun

Emile Smith-Rowe and Florian Balogun: Ray Parlour’s Wisdom for Arsenal Pair

Dawn breaks over Arsenal’s training grounds as the squad prepares for a pivotal season. Two young guns, Emile Smith-Rowe and Florian Balogun, stand at a career-defining juncture. As they lace up their boots for pre-season, they can carry with them the guidance and wisdom of an Arsenal legend, Ray Parlour.

Parlour has once again been speaking with JBI Training about the Gunners’ prospects.

Emile Smith-Rowe: Parlour’s Blueprint for Success

Smith-Rowe, an instrumental figure in England’s successful U21 European Championship, is set to write a new chapter in his footballing journey. Ray Parlour, an iconic figure in Arsenal’s history, believes it is the midfielder’s time to show manager Mikel Arteta his worth.

Echoing the words of Parlour, Smith-Rowe must grab this golden opportunity with the Arsenal first team.

“Emile needs to keep showing Arteta that he is ready to go. If he is given a chance in the team, he needs to grab it with both hands and play as well as he can because then he knows that he could possibly keep his place in and play in the next game.”

Smith-Rowe’s potential success lies not only in his talent but also in his attitude. Parlour advises him to show a consistent positive attitude and willingness to wait for his chance.

“He will need to show a positive attitude when he isn’t in the team and that he is willing to bide his time until he is given a chance.”

Smith-Rowe’s journey won’t be without frustrations, but Parlour reassures him that his patience will pay off.

“My advice would be that I know it can be frustrating when you’re not playing, but you have to be patient and wait for the opportunity and take it when it’s given. The hardest part is taking that chance, but with the right application and attitude, I am certain he will get it next season.”

Florian Balogun: Striker with a Point to Prove

Balogun has generated a buzz with his striking prowess and impressive performance during his loan spell in France. Here too, Parlour sees an exciting opportunity for the forward.

According to Parlour, Balogun could offer Arsenal something different in the striker role.

“He is a big, tall guy. He has a good build. I think he has a brilliant opportunity to put himself in Arteta’s plans for the coming season by performing well during the pre-season tour.”

Balogun’s ambition to play for Arsenal hasn’t gone unnoticed. Parlour admires his drive, stating:

“I like the desire from the player. He’s already said that he wants to play after his successful period on loan in France, let’s see if that will be with Arsenal.”

Parlour challenges Balogun to showcase his talent and dedication in pre-season training.

“Balogun needs to get back into training, get on the front foot and show the manager the desire that he is ready to do the business in the Premier League. I’m sure he’ll be given an opportunity is he can demonstrate to the manager that he is ready to play for Arsenal Football Club.”

In their respective journeys, Smith-Rowe and Balogun carry the advice of Ray Parlour, a legend who’s tread the path they are embarking on. The Arsenal faithful eagerly await to see if these promising stars can seize the opportunity and engrave their names into the annals of the club’s illustrious history.