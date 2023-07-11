Newcastle’s Pursuit for Inter Milan Defender Heats Up

Newcastle United Eyeing Inter Milan’s Federico Dimarco

Federico Dimarco – The Versatile Inter Milan Player Drawing Attention from Premier League

Among the ongoing transfer speculation, Newcastle United are reportedly stepping up their pursuit of Inter Milan’s versatile defender, Federico Dimarco. Sources confirm that the club, thriving under Eddie Howe’s leadership, have made an initial approach to Inter Milan regarding the player’s valuation, according to Football Transfers.

In February, Dimarco switched to Roc Nation, known for their strong connections with Premier League clubs. The 25-year-old has a contract at San Siro that runs until 2027, and at this stage, it’s still unknown if a move to St James’ Park is on the cards for the Italian international.

Federico Dimarco: An Asset for Eddie Howe’s Defence Strategy

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle could benefit immensely from Dimarco’s skill set. As an adaptable left-sided defender capable of playing as a wing-back, or in a back four, he’s also comfortable on the left of a three-man central defence or playing further up as a left midfielder. The potential financial benefits of such a versatile signing could be highly attractive for Newcastle United.

Allan Saint-Maximin: On the Verge of a Newcastle Exit?

Meanwhile, the buzz around St James’ Park suggests that clubs from Saudi Arabia have Allan Saint-Maximin in their sights. Our sources report that the winger is not against the idea of leaving Newcastle ahead of the forthcoming season.

Despite being on a €4.5million salary, Saint-Maximin’s preference is to join a Serie A club, if he were to depart from the Magpies this transfer window. Saudi Arabia is being considered, but as of now, the player seems reluctant to make the move to a Pro League side.

Newcastle United’s Search for a Right-sided Centre-back

Reports last month also revealed Newcastle United’s interest in Joachim Andersen, who they believe could substitute for Fabian Schar next season. Crystal Palace’s asking price for the player, however, appears to have deterred the Magpies.

Rumours around Monaco’s Axel Disasi are also in circulation. Last month, our sources in France reported that Disasi has been keen on a move to the Premier League, with Manchester United as his preferred choice. However, it is important to note that most of this speculation originates from the player’s camp.

In the midst of all these potential moves and changes, one thing’s for sure – Newcastle United’s management and Eddie Howe have a busy transfer window ahead.