Analysing why Arsenal are bringing Jurrien Timber to North London

Arsenal have caught the eye with their ambition this summer. Jurrien Timber is set to sign for the club in the coming days to strengthen their defensive options. The Dutchman is able to play in multiple positions in the back-line. He can play as a right-back, centre-back or as part of a back three. That versatility will give options to Mikel Arteta and adds squad depth. This was the biggest weakness that faced the Gunners last season, as they were reliant on a small core of players. The drop in ability beneath those players was clear. If they want to compete on multiple fronts, they need more strength in depth.

The rumoured transfer fee is Є45 million. This is a major outlay for a defender that isn’t guaranteed to play regular football, but he will be pushing those in the first eleven. The player at most risk will be Ben White, as Timber is very capable of playing as a right full-back. Due to his schooling at Ajax, he is very comfortable on the ball and he has the tactical understanding to tuck into midfield. This is how Arsenal have used their full-backs in recent months. That is why Timber looks to be a good fit for them.

Timber can be a playmaker from deep and he is capable of progressing the ball through the lines to launch attacks. This is one of his biggest strengths and it often second nature to players schooled by Ajax.

Last season, he averaged 81.65 passes per ninety minutes, at a success rate of 91.6%. Further to this, Timber averages 8.62 progressive passes and 2.38 progressive carries per ninety minutes. Both of these rank him in the 99th percentile when compared with other defenders. It is worth noting that his underlying numbers are boosted by playing in a dominant team in a weaker league. It is unlikely that he will retain these numbers for Arsenal, but it is clear that he will add technical ability to the squad.

Arsenal want to be a dominant team and will look to utilise a similar style to Manchester City. To do that, they need to increase their possession share and grind their opposition down. Timber will be a useful addition to do this, as he is used to playing in a possession-dominant side.

The big concerns will be about Timber’s ability to adapt. It is difficult to adjust to the Premier League when moving from the Eredivisie, due to the increased physicality. There are easier transitions in Europe. The success that Lisandro Martinez will have encouraged Mikel Arteta. The Argentine was written off as being too small for English football. During his first season, he proved the doubters wrong and emerged as one of Manchester United’s best defenders. Arsenal will hope for a similar impact from Timber.

An average of just 1.34 successful aerial duels per ninety minutes places Timber in the 12th percentile among centre backs. It is a noticeable concern, but the Eredivisie is a technical league. Few teams opt for the direct approach, which may explain this figure. It will be an area of his game he will need to improve in order to succeed in England.

Timber’s ability on the ball will significantly improve Arsenal. He can play at centre back or right back, which allows Arsenal to rotate. Competition for places is always good. Over time, the Dutchman has the potential to be a starter at the Emirates Stadium, but he will be eased in as he transitions.

