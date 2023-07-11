Report: Caicedo Speaks Out – ‘Can’t Say No To Chelsea’

Chelsea’s Prime Transfer Target: Brighton’s Moises Caicedo

Ecuador international and Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder, Moises Caicedo, has signalled his keenness on joining Chelsea, further boosting the Blues’ hopes of securing their primary transfer target. They are keen on finding the ideal midfield partner for Enzo Fernandez, and Caicedo appears to fit the bill.

While discussing the potential move with Ecuadorian journalist María José Flores, Caicedo revealed his admiration for Chelsea, highlighting its rich history, and was equally smitten with the allure of London.

Chelsea Midfield Needs Reinforcement

Chelsea’s midfield department, after witnessing the exits of Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek during the summer, now faces a lean period. The addition of Caicedo, thus, becomes of prime importance.

Earlier, Arsenal had displayed an interest in signing the talented midfielder during the January transfer window. However, Brighton held their ground, and the Gunners were unwilling to match the hefty asking price.

It seems Chelsea will need to fork out a staggering £100m to secure the services of Caicedo. As reported by the Telegraph, Brighton is sticking to their significant transfer fee demand to approve yet another player departure to Stamford Bridge.

Mixed Views on Caicedo’s Potential Departure

Recently, Caicedo expressed his faith in destiny regarding his future club. His fellow countryman and teammate Gonzalo Plata, however, has a different take on this. Speaking to Marca90EC, Plata vouched for Caicedo’s growth at Brighton, suggesting an additional season at the club could be beneficial, particularly as they gear up for their Europa League journey.

Regardless, Brighton seems prepared for Caicedo’s potential exit, with the club recently bringing on board James Milner and Mahmoud Dahoud on free transfers this transfer window.