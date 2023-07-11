Fred vs Ten Hag: Who Will Blink First?

The Unraveling of Fred’s Career at Man Utd

Brazilian midfield maestro Fred finds himself at a crossroads at Old Trafford as rival clubs cast envious glances his way. After a favourable beginning at Man Utd in 2018, the twilight of last season saw him falling out of favour under the tactical influence of Erik ten Hag. Post an ignominious 7-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield, Fred started in a meagre two Premier League games under ten Hag’s managerial reign.

Upstaged by New Arrival Mason Mount

The recent acquisition of Mason Mount has exacerbated Fred’s predicament, pushing him further down the midfield hierarchy. Approaching 30 and coveting a regular starting position, Fred is introspecting his choices for the forthcoming season. Additionally, ten Hag’s intent to fortify his midfield arsenal with another signing, potentially Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina, threatens to marginalise Fred even further.

Fred’s relevance in United’s long-term strategy is dubious, with the club contemplating his sale in this transfer window for the right offer. United hopes to replenish their coffers with £20m-£25m from any potential deal, with preference for the upper echelons of that price band.

Fulham’s interest in the Brazilian, albeit at a sub-£15m valuation, could pave his exit path. Speculations intensified after Fred was seen in a tete-a-tete with Fulham manager Marco Silva post the final league game last season. A recent switch of agents coupled with the possibility of high-profile Saudi Pro League clubs swooping in could offer Fred alternative escape routes. His ex-teammate at United, Paul Pogba, has caught the attention of Al Ahli and Al Ittihad, clubs renowned for recruiting top-notch European talents.

Another intriguing possibility is Roma, with Fred’s past affiliation with Jose Mourinho at United potentially influencing his decision.

Fred, however, still perceives himself as an integral part of United’s squad for the forthcoming season. He is toying with the idea of spending another year at Old Trafford and exiting on a free transfer in 2024 upon his contract expiry.

Pre-season discussions with ten Hag are imminent, with Fred featuring in United’s squad travelling to Norway for a pre-season encounter against Leeds.

The McTominay Conundrum

Scott McTominay, Fred’s long-standing midfield counterpart, also finds himself in a similar predicament. Interest from Brighton and Newcastle United appears to be fading, and David Moyes’ West Ham doesn’t list him as a priority. Mourinho’s Roma has also shown lukewarm interest but are unlikely to match United’s asking price.