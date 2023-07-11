Magpies’ Eyes Set On Bueno Amidst Tierney Conundrum

The football transfer rumour mill is in overdrive, and for Newcastle United fans, it’s a thrilling rollercoaster. It appears the Tyneside club’s transfer strategy, much like the city’s weather, can be delightfully unpredictable. Yet, one thing remains certain: they’re eager to bolster their defensive ranks. Enter Hugo Bueno, the promising Spanish left-back currently plying his trade at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Bueno or Not? Newcastle Set Their Sights

As reported by the Football Insider, Newcastle have expressed a keen interest in the 22-year-old Bueno, albeit without any official bids just yet. Attracting the Magpies’ attention is no easy feat – the Wolves’ defender must be doing something right. This comes amidst an ongoing saga for Tino Livramento of Southampton, adding another fascinating twist in Newcastle’s search for fresh talent.

Navigating The Kieran Tierney Situation

Interestingly, the Toon Army’s prime focus isn’t even on Bueno or Livramento, but rather, Kieran Tierney, the dynamic Scottish left-back from Arsenal. Football Insider revealed just days ago that Tierney is at the top of Newcastle’s shopping list, following Antonee Robinson’s decision to renew his contract with Fulham for five more years.

While Tierney’s future at the Emirates remains shrouded in uncertainty with the 2023-24 season looming large, one can’t help but wonder if Newcastle’s interest could sway his decision. The Scotland international is rumoured to be on the brink of a pivotal conversation with Gunners’ boss Mikel Arteta, a discussion that could well swing the door wide open for a bid from the Tyneside club.

Bueno, the Plan B?

However, football, much like life, demands contingencies, and Newcastle seem well aware of it. The club has judiciously included Bueno on their shortlist, making him a potential ‘plan B’ should their Tierney endeavours falter.

Hailing from the youth system of CD Areosa, Bueno has been a regular feature at Molineux since his move in 2019. Last season, he clocked up a respectable tally of 21 Premier League appearances, contributing one assist.