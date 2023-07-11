An Egyptian Starlet Catches the Blues’ Eyes

Adel on Chelsea’s Radar

English football, specifically Chelsea, are humming with the electrifying buzz of new talent. The central figure of this stir is none other than Ibrahim Adel, the radiant Egyptian winger who’s caused a sensation in Africa’s under-23 scene. As per reports from 90Min, Stamford Bridge seems likely to be his next port of call.

Adel: Africa’s Rising Talent

At just 22, Adel already carries the mantle of being one of Africa’s most exciting young prospects. His dazzling performances at the recent Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations, leading to the Player of the Tournament accolade, merely solidified that perception.

Currently plying his trade with Pyramids in Egypt, he’s donned the national jersey four times at senior level, epitomising his rapid ascent.

Adel Attracts Global Attention

Intriguingly, it was none other than Mohamed Salah who put Adel on the Premier League radar. The Liverpool frontman was seen advising his team to track the young Egyptian’s progress. However, due to work permit complications, any plans for a move to England were hastily shelved.

English Football Doors Open for Adel

Enter post-Brexit regulations, enacted this summer by the FA. The revised criteria circumvent the previous points threshold system for the Governing Body Endorsement. Now, clubs can bring in up to two players per season without the previous work permit hurdles, and even more depending on their usage of homegrown talent.

This amendment, a potential game-changer, has reignited the English interest in Adel, with Chelsea among the leading pack.

A Host of Clubs Express Interest

Sources indicate that Adel’s situation has set Premier League and Championship clubs abuzz. Chelsea, Newcastle, Brighton, Brentford, Aston Villa, West Ham, Burnley, and Southampton, among others, have reportedly expressed their interest in the rising star.

The interest from Stamford Bridge seems to stem from BlueCo, the new parent company helming their multi-club structure. There are whispers of a possible loan deal involving Strasbourg. Indeed, the Blues have a notable history with burgeoning Egyptian talent, having brought Salah into their ranks back in 2014.

Premier League Remains Adel’s Preference

Despite reported interest from clubs in France, Spain, and Germany, the allure of the Premier League appears to be a strong magnet for Adel. With such a wealth of opportunities at his disposal, it seems a matter of when, not if, we’ll see this shining star of African football grace the English top-flight.