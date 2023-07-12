Bournemouth Poised to Match Record with £25m Scott Chase

A Potential Record-Breaker Emerges: Alex Scott

The race for a new rising star heats up, with Bournemouth now in the pole position, giving Tottenham, West Ham, and Wolves a run for their money. The name causing such a frenzy is none other than Bristol City’s midfield magician, Alex Scott.

Rising Above and Beyond: Scott’s Exceptional Talent

Merely at the tender age of 19, Scott has already shown his mettle, with 91 senior appearances to his name. No small feat for someone who is, by most standards, just starting his career. His technical prowess and vision on the pitch have solidified his position as a top young talent in the country.

Scott’s performances have not only boosted his reputation at Bristol City but have also landed him a coveted spot in the England U20 squad. It’s no surprise that Premier League clubs such as Tottenham, West Ham, and Wolves have initiated tracking the playmaker’s progress.

The Chase Begins: Wolves, West Ham, and Tottenham

Wolves made an unsuccessful move for Scott during the January transfer window, their bid falling flat. With a problematic financial situation, the chances of them meeting the £25m price tag are slim.

West Ham’s interest in Scott has grown following their imminent sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal. Yet, even with potential funds coming in, they are hesitating to part with the £25m for the young Bristol City sensation.

The Cherries Pounce: Bournemouth’s Ambitious Bid

The hesitance from Wolves and West Ham has opened up an opportunity for Bournemouth. The Cherries have made Scott a priority target, ready to meet Bristol City’s £25m asking price. New manager Andoni Iraola is set to receive significant backing in the transfer market, which could well begin with Scott’s acquisition.

If successful, Scott would match the club’s record signing, a testament set by Jefferson Lerma, who Bournemouth bought for £25m from Levante in August 2018.

The Story of a Precedent: Jefferson Lerma

Lerma’s time with the Cherries was fruitful, seeing him make 184 appearances and netting 12 goals. He recently signed with Crystal Palace after the conclusion of his contract with Bournemouth.

As reported by TeamTalk, the arrival of Scott at Bournemouth would not just signify a club-record-equal signing, but also the introduction of a player whose talent, even at such a young age, is undisputed. Only time will reveal the full breadth of what Scott can bring to the Cherries.