Chelsea Eye Lyon Prodigy Cherki

A Rising Star: Rayan Cherki

Upon the departure of Christian Pulisic, reports from ESPN claim that Chelsea have pinpointed Lyon’s virtuoso, Rayan Cherki, as a prime candidate to fill the midfield void. Born and bred in Lyon, Cherki is the prodigious outcome of the club’s youth ranks, valued at a robust €40 million. The youngster is secured at the club until June 2025, following an automatic one-year extension granted when he hit 15 Ligue 1 starts.

In April, his weekly earnings enjoyed a significant hike, and he now rakes in a hefty €75,000 per week, gross. Earlier in the year, a bid from French champions Paris Saint-Germain for Cherki was met with resistance from Lyon. Yet, with looming concerns around France’s financial fair play rules for the upcoming season, the club may be forced to part ways with some players.

A Friendship Across the Atlantic

Chelsea and Lyon, both sporting American ownership, have nurtured a positive relationship, especially after the successful transfer of Malo Gusto to Stamford Bridge earlier this year.

Set to turn 20 in August, Cherki’s prodigious talents have garnered attention far and wide. The versatile attacking midfielder, who stands out due to his ability to deploy both feet for corners and free kicks, has been on Chelsea’s watchlist for some time. Despite France’s underwhelming quarterfinal exit in the UEFA Under-21 European Championship, Cherki’s performance did not go unnoticed by Chelsea’s scouts.

The Chelsea Blueprint: Youth and Versatility

Last season, Cherki’s prowess was evident as he chalked up four goals and six assists in just 21 Ligue 1 starts. With his ability to oscillate between positions, from winger to second striker, to No. 10, and even a potential false 9, Cherki represents a valuable asset for any team.

However, the London club are not putting all its eggs in one basket. ESPN sources confirm a report by L’Equipe that the Blues are also keeping tabs on Montpellier’s Elye Wahi. The highly-rated 20-year-old striker, contracted until June 2025, lit up Ligue 1 last season with 19 goals in 33 appearances. Montpellier seems willing to part ways with him for a fee around €30m.

Both Cherki and Wahi align with the youth-focused transfer strategy that Chelsea has adopted since the takeover by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital. As the transfer saga unfolds, one thing is clear – Chelsea is building not just for the now, but for the future.