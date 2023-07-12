Clarets Eye Gustavo Hamer in Premier League Squad Boost

In their expedition to strengthen the squad ahead of their return to the Premier League, Burnley F.C. have cast their nets in the direction of Coventry City’s Gustavo Hamer. A shining light in last season’s Championship, Hamer’s display did not escape the keen eyes of the Clarets’ scouts.

The Dutch Master’s Brilliant Track Record

The Brazilian-born Dutch maestro’s performance in the Championship play-off final, where he scored for Coventry, couldn’t help but make an impression. The influential 26-year-old midfielder was an instrumental figure throughout the season, contributing 11 goals in 44 matches. His efforts were instrumental in leading Mark Robins’ squad to the very steps of Wembley, though they narrowly missed out on promotion to Luton Town.

Despite the heartbreak of failing to secure Premier League status, Hamer’s showing against Burnley, among others, left a lasting imprint. After three seasons in England’s second-tier, following his move from PEC Zwolle in the Netherlands, many are tipping him for Premier League success.

Building a Formidable Burnley Brigade

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany is set on making a robust return to the Premier League. His sights are firmly set on Hamer as the new cornerstone of his central-midfield area. There’s no surprise, considering the player’s contract at Coventry is entering its final year, and other top-tier and Championship teams are showing interest.

The Clarets have already had a busy summer window. The squad has been beefed up with England Under-21 goalkeeper James Trafford, Soumaila Coulibaly on loan from Borussia Dortmund, and the additions of Jordan Beyer and Dara O’Shea. Adding Hamer to this mix would not only provide a welcome boost to the midfield but also increase competition within the squad.

The Turf Moor Midfield Matrix

At Turf Moor, the memories of Josh Brownhill and Jack Cork from the Premier League days under Sean Dyche are still fresh. Yet, the need for additional depth and competition in the midfield area is paramount to Kompany.

A successful move for Hamer would certainly add a new dynamic and provide the squad with another dimension of versatility. Such a prospect seems all the more tantalising as Burnley prepare to vie with the big dogs of the Premier League once more.

As reported by The Telegraph, the ambitious Burnley raid on Coventry for Gustavo Hamer marks an exciting summer of recruitment. Only time will tell if this Dutch dynamo can add the required flair and fortitude to Burnley’s Premier League return.