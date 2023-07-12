Everton Sets Sight on Red Devils’ Rising Star

Manchester United’s Rising Star Elanga: A Coveted Jewel

A Struggle for Confirmation

Anthony Elanga, the 21-year-old bright spark from Manchester United’s academy, experienced a challenging 2022/2023 season. Despite the impressive display in the previous year with 27 appearances, 3 goals, and 3 assists, Elanga found last season demanding – 26 games, no goals and just 2 assists.

Facing Competition and Possible Move

This Swedish international left-winger, with a commendable record of 12 international caps and 3 goals, is contemplating a change of environment. The stalwart is contracted until June 2026, yet finds himself on Everton’s radar, as informed by Foot Mercato. This interest isn’t recent, given that the Toffees had shown interest during the last winter transfer window.

Everton’s Enhanced Pursuit

This time around, Everton seems eager to advance their pursuit, a move that could soon alter the Hyllie native’s career trajectory. Frustration due to limited playing time, Elanga previously shared, “It’s frustrating. It’s important for me to play. I’m focused on United, I’ll talk to the club later. I like the club, but it’s important for me to play. I am still young. I spoke to Erik (ten Hag), I know what he wants me to do and I can only keep training hard. When the opportunity presents itself, I just have to be ready to take it.”

In an increasingly competitive field, Manchester United’s Elanga could potentially offer a new dynamic to Everton’s squad if a move materialises.