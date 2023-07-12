Old Trafford Awaits Inter Milan’s Onana

Manchester United Sets Sight on Onana

A Possible New Star at Old Trafford

Manchester United is reportedly in the final phase of talks over the acquisition of Andre Onana, the formidable custodian from Inter Milan as per Sky Sports. The two clubs are seemingly nearing an agreement after further discussions, suggesting positive strides in settling on a fee, a point of contention earlier in the process.

Road to Compromise

Inter Milan initially proved immovable with their hefty £51m (€60m) price tag. However, talks about a compromise on the fee have progressed constructively. The Red Devils had made a first offer of £38.5m (€45m), which was turned down, sparking a series of fruitful negotiations. The consensus seems to be that personal terms won’t pose any significant obstacles.

An Eager Anticipation

A wave of anticipation envelops both camps as they aim to wrap up the deal before Onana is scheduled to rejoin Inter for pre-season training on July 13. Insiders close to Onana hint at a shared eagerness among all involved to swiftly bring this matter to a conclusion.

A Reunion on the Cards

The 27-year-old Cameroonian has openly expressed his aspiration to don the Manchester United colours and reunite with his former mentor at Ajax, Erik ten Hag, who is also a strong advocate for Onana’s move.

In Search of Fresh Blood

In the wake of David De Gea’s exit announcement, following a failed agreement on a new contract, United also persist in their pursuit of the Japanese shot-stopper, Zion Suzuki, from Urawa Red Diamonds.