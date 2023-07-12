The Gunners’ Double Swoop: Rice and Timber Transfers Imminent

Envisioning Arsenal’s Futuristic Transfers: Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber

In the epicentre of summer transfers, two names, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber, stand tall, signifying Arsenal’s strategic investment set to vault beyond the £200m mark.

Rice: A Record-breaking Midfield Maestro

On the brink of a seismic shift, West Ham stand prepared to bid adieu to their star midfielder, Declan Rice, with a transfer to Arsenal. As reported by Sky Sports, the paperwork of this significant deal currently resides in the hands of Arsenal’s legal team, patiently waiting for their green signal.

Optimistically, the Gunners aim to secure Rice’s signature before their flight to the USA for the imminent pre-season tour. This staggering acquisition, a colossal £105m affair, consists of an initial outlay of £100m, padded by £5m in supplementary add-ons.

Surpassing the acquisition of Nicolas Pepe from Lille at £72m in 2019, this deal places Arsenal in a new record territory. Yet, it narrowly misses the mark of the British transfer record of £106.8m, established by Chelsea with their purchase of Enzo Fernandez from Benfica.

Timber: A Solid Defensive Addition

Simultaneously, the Gunners are inching closer to finalising another key signing, Jurrien Timber. This promising defender is expected to join the ranks just in time for the upcoming friendly against FC Nurnberg.

With his £38m transfer from Ajax nearing completion, Arsenal are looking to inject Timber into their defensive lineup as soon as the long-term contract’s fine print is inked. Arsenal will part with an upfront payment of £34m, and the balance will be remitted based on Timber’s performance.

Positioned as a right-back – a role championed by Ben White last season – Timber also exhibits versatility as a centre-back. Such prowess had earlier piqued the interest of Manchester United, further amplifying the anticipation of his imminent arrival at the Emirates.

Through these strategic signings, Arsenal exhibits their intent to fortify their squad, priming for a robust performance in the upcoming season.