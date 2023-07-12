AC Milan’s Loftus-Cheek Discusses Chelsea Struggles

New Beginnings for Loftus-Cheek: A Transition from Chelsea to AC Milan

The Impetus Behind The Shift

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Chelsea’s stalwart for nearly twenty years, has recently swapped his London blues for the grandeur of AC Milan, voicing his discontent over his usage at Stamford Bridge as the catalyst for this significant switch. In an announcement reported by BBC Sport, Loftus-Cheek shared, “I love the club and the fans but I wasn’t feeling content with the amount I was playing and the positions I was playing in.” A substantial £15m transfer fee has led him to Italy, a four-year contract in his pocket.

Recollections of a Blues’ Career

A Chelsea man since his childhood, Loftus-Cheek, aged 27, experienced the rollercoaster of footballing fortunes during his tenure with the Blues. He contributed a respectable seven goals in 155 appearances, hoisting the Premier League trophy twice and achieving a victorious Europa League campaign.

Nonetheless, with only 19 top-flight starts out of 33 appearances in the previous season, the talented box-to-box midfielder felt his future dimming at the club as it concluded a disappointing 12th place in the league. Reflecting on his decision, the England international stated, “I felt I had more to give but I wasn’t getting the opportunity.”

Anticipation of Milanese Adventure

Now an AC Milan player, Loftus-Cheek is bracing himself for his maiden voyage with the Italian giants. The club’s high-profile pre-season tour in the United States is imminent, with matches lined up against Spanish titans Real Madrid and Barcelona and a Serie A clash with Juventus scheduled in Los Angeles on 27 July.

For the Lewisham-born player, this trip to the US will not be unfamiliar territory. It was here, in the iconic Yankee Stadium, that Loftus-Cheek savoured his first senior action with Chelsea back in 2013. However, it was also where his career suffered a significant setback in 2019 following a major Achilles injury, a period he describes as the “worst moment” of his professional journey.

Excitement for Familiar Faces

As he steps onto a new pitch, Loftus-Cheek finds reassurance in the prospect of reuniting with a few familiar faces. He’s expected to be joined by former Blues teammate Christian Pulisic, whom he lauds for his “huge talent.” Speaking about the American winger, Loftus-Cheek praised, “He is dynamic, quick and can score goals. In the lockdown period, under Frank Lampard, he was incredible and if he can reproduce that again, he would be a top addition to the team.”

Loftus-Cheek also conversed with Fikayo Tomori, another ex-Chelsea member who had previously shifted to AC Milan in 2021, before making his move, adding yet another layer of comfort to his new Milanese adventure.