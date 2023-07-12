Kane’s Next Chapter: Spurs Star Keen on Bayern Move

Kane Eyes German Glory: Spurs Striker’s Bavarian Dream

Potential Third Offer from Bayern

Tottenham Hotspurs’ stalwart, Harry Kane, is reportedly flirting with the prospect of joining the German Bundesliga champions, Bayern Munich. Following two bids – the latter being a hefty €94 million ($103.19m) – the German club may be preparing an enhanced bid to bring the saga to a close, reports ESPN.

Sources suggest Spurs are prepared to offer the 29-year-old striker a new deal, but Kane appears unwilling to extend his journey with the Premier League side. With the tantalising prospect of donning the Bayern jersey, the prolific forward is eager to make the move this summer, as opposed to waiting until his contract expires next season.

Kane and Tuchel’s Secret London Meeting

Intriguingly, it appears Bayern’s head coach, Thomas Tuchel, met with Kane in London recently. As per sources, the potential for securing trophies with the German titans is seemingly a strong draw for Kane.

Adding to the speculation, Kane’s brother and agent, Charlie, has reportedly been communicating frequently with Bayern’s high command as potential talks of a transfer intensify.

Spurs’ New Manager – A Ray of Hope?

Meanwhile, Spurs’ recently appointed manager, Ange Postecoglou, voiced his uncertainty surrounding Kane’s future at a recent press conference. While expressing a desire to discuss matters with Kane post-holiday, the new manager offered no concrete assurance of Kane staying put.

Should Kane assert his intent to leave, it falls upon Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to weigh the risk of losing his star striker for free next year against cashing in on a substantial fee in the present.

Spurs, Kane, and the £100m Question

While rumour mills in England whisper of a potential £100m sale this summer, sources suggest Bayern might baulk at that figure.

In an interesting turn of events, Paris Saint-Germain are also eyeing the situation. The French champions are reportedly waiting in the wings, keen to see how the Bayern-Spurs negotiations develop before swooping in for the much-coveted striker.