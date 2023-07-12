Forest’s Goalkeeper Gambit: Double Bet on Henderson and Sa

As The Telegraph report, Nottingham Forest are keen to kick off a new goalkeeping era with England international Dean Henderson leading the charge. A second, strategic target also waits in the wings – Wolves’ Jose Sa.

Double Act: Henderson and Sa

Being a number one target brings its pressures, but Henderson has proven his mettle. Despite a loan spell at Forest last season cut short by a thigh injury, the ambitious shot-stopper clearly left an impression at the City Ground.

The 26-year-old Henderson, a Manchester United academy graduate, has been an ever-present figure at the club since the tender age of 14. Yet, the desire for a fresh challenge has spurred him on to break a 12-year-long bond this summer. His last first-team appearance for United came in February 2022, and it’s clear the gloves are off for new opportunities.

However, negotiations between United and Forest are as intricate as a well-taken penalty. The announcement of David De Gea’s departure has added another twist, yet the dialogue remains open. Henderson, with six clean sheets from 18 Premier League matches last season before his injury, is inching towards his comeback.

Yet, with the squad leaving for a friendly in Oslo against Leeds, Henderson remains at United’s training ground, continuing his recovery. In the meantime, Forest’s eyes have started to wander…

The Portugal international, Sa, formerly under Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis at Olympiacos, is the club’s other goalkeeper goal. With Henderson potentially missing the starting whistle, Sa could add vital depth to the squad. Initial discussions for the 30-year-old, who cost Wolves around £6 million in 2021, are reportedly underway.

A Tense Stand for Steve Cooper

Wayne Hennessey and Ethan Horvath, both currently injured, have left Forest’s coach Steve Cooper precariously balancing the inexperienced George Shelvey between the posts. As Hennessey, injured on international duty with Wales, is likely to miss the season’s start, and Horvath recovers from a Championship play-off final injury, it’s no surprise Forest are feverishly in pursuit of goalkeeping prowess.

Cooper can expect Horvath to be back in action at next week’s training camp in Spain. However, the Forest’s goalkeeping predicament has been an unexpected curveball.

Forest on the Move

As they brace for a friendly against Notts County on Saturday before jetting off to Spain, the club is also considering its other moves. Notable players such as Jonjo Shelvey, Remo Freuler, Emmanuel Dennis, Sam Surridge and Steve Cook may be up for transfer.

Interest from Major League Soccer is brewing for Surridge while midfield maestro Cheikhou Kouyaté and the versatile Dennis have caught the eye of teams in Saudi Arabia.

The chess game of the transfer window continues. Will Forest manage to secure their top goalkeeping targets in Henderson and Sa? Only time will tell.