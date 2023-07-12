A Delicate Dance: Arsenal and the Contract Countdown

The Arsenal Jigsaw: Six Pieces Left

For the Gunners, a veritable balancing act stands on the horizon. Six first-team stalwarts face the dwindling sands of their contract terms, set to run out as 2024 draws its curtain.

None of these players necessarily represent the backbone of the team, which echoes the commendable foresight exhibited by Mikel Arteta and Edu, ensuring none of their marquee players teeter on the edge of contractual abyss.

High Stakes for Jorginho and Arsenal

Taking centre stage in this contractual drama is Jorginho. The Italy midfielder, a relatively new recruit in the Arsenal camp, joined in the frosty weeks of January 2023, leaving Chelsea’s blues for the red hue of the Gunners. His deal, an 18-month pact, includes an optional year extension, a possibility hinging on his performance in the upcoming season.

However, the impending shadow of his 33rd birthday may serve as the crossroads where Arsenal and Jorginho part ways.

Farewell Pepe?

Nicolas Pepe’s tenure at Arsenal may also be concluding, with his contract coinciding with the aforementioned batch expiring in 2024. The Ivory Coast international, who arrived with much fanfare from Lille for a record-smashing £72 million, has unfortunately proven to be more of a damp squib than a dazzling star.

With a history of loan spells, it’s a safe bet that Arsenal will aim to offload Pepe this summer.

Holding: An Uncertain Future

Another player on the precipice is Rob Holding, his contract also part of the 2024 group. The latter part of the previous season showcased Holding filling in for the injured William Saliba, a situation that rather highlighted the necessity for Arsenal to bring in reinforcements.

The future of Holding is thus a conundrum. Arsenal may either seek potential buyers this summer or exercise the club option to extend his stay.

Trio Set for Exit?

Lastly, the three players in the concluding segment of the contractual quartet are Mohamed Elneny, Cedric Soares, and Runar Alex Runarsson. Their journey with Arsenal appears destined for an end come 2024-25, with the likelihood of an earlier departure if offers come knocking.

The chessboard is set for the Gunners, and the moves they make will indeed shape the contours of their future.