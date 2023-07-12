A New Chapter for Lewis Dunk with Brighton until 2026

From the Playground to the Pitch

Brighton’s captain, the indomitable Lewis Dunk, who first donned the blue and white stripes as a schoolboy, has announced the extension of his contract by an additional year, taking him through to 2026. The 31-year-old central defender, a stalwart of Brighton’s defensive lineup, has clocked up an impressive tally of 416 games since his maiden appearance on the pitch in 2010 during the League One days.

Roberto de Zerbi Welcomes the Extension

When asked about Dunk’s decision, Manager Roberto de Zerbi couldn’t hide his delight. He enthusiastically declared, “It’s good news for Lewis and the club. I’m really happy he has signed this new contract.” Undoubtedly, securing the services of a seasoned player like Dunk will bode well for the Seagulls, who finished last season at an all-time high sixth place in the Premier League.

A Milestone Season for Brighton

The last campaign was indeed a breakthrough for Brighton, marking their first qualification for Europe. This major achievement underlines the growing stature of the team in the Premier League and illustrates the integral role that Dunk plays within the squad.

Dunk’s International Ventures

Dunk, although a stalwart at club level, has had a more fleeting presence on the international stage. His solitary England cap came from a friendly triumph over the United States in 2018. More recently, he earned a recall for June’s Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia, only to be sidelined due to an unfortunate injury.

A Leader On and Off the Pitch

Brighton recognised Dunk’s leadership skills early on, appointing him club captain in 2019. The decision was a testament not only to his footballing skills but also to his ability to motivate his team and lead by example. As he enters this new contract, he’ll undoubtedly continue to wear the armband with the same passion and commitment that he’s shown throughout his career.

Indeed, the journey of Lewis Dunk, from his early days at the club to the present, is a testament to Brighton’s commitment to nurturing homegrown talent. His new contract reaffirms not just his loyalty to the club, but Brighton’s belief in his capabilities and potential. As they look forward to the upcoming season and their maiden voyage into Europe, Brighton and Dunk seem set to reach even greater heights.