Juventus’ Financial Woes Could Lead Bremer to Tottenham

The stage appears to be set for Tottenham Hotspur to strengthen their defensive line-up with a formidable addition – Bremer, the Juventus centre-back. Prying the Brazilian defender away from the Allianz Stadium is becoming an increasingly plausible prospect, according to insiders at Football Insider.

The Opportunity Spurs Can’t Afford to Miss

With the Financial Fair Play watchdogs keenly eyeing Juventus’ activities, the Italian giants might be forced to loosen their grip on the 26-year-old footballer. Acquired from Torino at a substantial £43million last summer, Juventus now seeks to regain their hefty investment amidst financial strains.

While Juventus’ preference is undoubtedly to retain Bremer, these financial predicaments could present a bargaining opportunity for Spurs. The North London team perceives this as a prime chance to conclude a profitable deal for Bremer.

Bremer: A Much-Anticipated Target for Tottenham

Earlier this week, the Lilywhites openly expressed their interest in the defender, whose contract with Juventus lasts until 2027. Bremer’s potential addition has been on Tottenham’s radar for a while now, even before his transfer to the Italian team.

Ange Postecoglou, Spurs’ manager, is eager to reinforce his squad with a left-sided centre-back, and Bremer fits the bill. Postecoglou’s line-up could greatly benefit from the defender’s skills, making Bremer a much-desired asset in Tottenham’s upcoming plans.

Bremer’s Impressive Performance at Juventus

Last season, the Brazilian international exhibited his prowess across multiple tournaments under Massimiliano Allegri’s leadership. With 43 appearances and five goals to his credit, Bremer proved his worth on the pitch.

Further highlighting his integral role in the team, the central defender was included in the starting line-up for every game he played last season. Such a stellar performance underscores why Spurs are eager to get him on board.

