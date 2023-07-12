Leeds United in Advanced Talks with Brentford Technical Director

Leeds United Courting Brentford’s Lee Dykes

In a potentially game-changing move for Leeds United, they’re courting Lee Dykes, Brentford’s technical director. The buzz in the football world suggests advanced talks are in progress, putting Leeds United on the cusp of acquiring a highly coveted asset; according to Football Insider.

The Post-Victor Orta Era

Leeds have been hunting for a full-time sporting director since the unexpected departure of Victor Orta in April. Filling the gap temporarily, Nick Hammond stepped into the role of football advisor, but the position yearns for a permanent occupant.

Leeds United’s appeal has zeroed in on Dykes, a veteran professional credited with experience in all four English league divisions. The 38-year-old’s sterling reputation in the field might just be the impetus the Yorkshire club needs in the challenging days ahead.

Leeds United: Championship-bound

In the wake of their 2022-23 relegation from the top flight, Leeds United are preparing to fight back in the Championship next season. Adding to the mix, the club has undergone a change in ownership, with the confirmation of a full takeover by 49ers Enterprises.

Already holding a 44% stake in the club, the American company has now sealed a deal to secure the remaining 56%. Such a transition might indeed be the turning point in Leeds United’s fortune.

Farke Takes The Helm

Amidst this whirlwind of changes, Leeds United have also ushered in a new era with the appointment of Daniel Farke as their next manager. The former Norwich boss, with his history of winning the English second flight twice with the Canaries, has entered the fray at Elland Road on a four-year contract.

Interestingly, Stuart Webber, another Norwich City alumnus currently on gardening leave, was also reportedly in advanced discussions with the Whites.

Undeniably, the stage is set for a tumultuous Championship run for Leeds United. With the likes of Lee Dykes and Daniel Farke on board, the future looks promising, if not riveting. It’s a wait-and-watch game now for the fans. The winds of change are blowing at Elland Road, and they’re waiting to see where they’re led.