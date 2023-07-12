‘Too Expensive’ – Liverpool Reassess Centre-Back Options

Reds Reconsider Wolfsburg’s Centre Back

Van de Ven’s Anfield Move Deemed Premature

After a thoughtful consultation between Jurgen Klopp and newly minted Sporting Director, Jörg Schmadtke, Liverpool have resolved to halt their pursuit of Wolfsburg’s central defender Micky van de Ven. Both Klopp and Schmadtke, formerly with Wolfsburg, have concurred that a transfer to the banks of the Mersey would be too soon for the 22-year-old Dutch talent. According to WAZ Online.

Merseyside’s Careful Talent Evaluation

Despite a commendable tenure at Volendam II, which culminated in his promotion to the first team and a total of 45 appearances in the Netherlands’ top-flight division, Liverpool have been reserved in their assessment. A successful stint at Wolfsburg, accounting for 38 games since 2021, has nonetheless not enticed the Reds into risking investment in van de Ven, with the price tag of the defender being floated around €30 million.

Spurs Forging Ahead

As Liverpool recalibrate their strategy, North London rivals Tottenham appear to be at a more advanced stage in their negotiations with the Dutch international, making a switch to Anfield highly improbable at this stage.

Liverpool’s Continued Hunt

While this development may disappoint some fans, the Reds remain undeterred in their search for a new centre-back. The Merseyside club is actively exploring alternatives, still coveting Chelsea’s Levi Colwill. Despite a firm stance from the Blues that Colwill is not for sale, Liverpool remain dogged in their pursuit.

Additional options reportedly under consideration include Sporting Lisbon’s starlet Gonçalo Inácio. With the summer transfer window still very much open, there’s plenty of time for surprises to unfold in the world of football.