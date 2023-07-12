Manchester United Now Interested in Leicester Winger

Manchester United: Will Harvey Barnes be the next recruit for Ten Hag’s restructured squad?

Promising Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes, currently attracting attention from top-flight clubs, could be a stellar addition to Manchester United’s wing prowess, should a deal be struck. Despite Newcastle United showing substantial interest, the Red Devils seem to have joined the race for the proficient 25-year-old.

In The Midst of Transfer Gossip

Having just secured Mason Mount as a teammate, Barnes may soon be seeing the walls of Old Trafford as his new playing field. As reported by the Daily Mail, the Red Devils and West Ham United both express interest in the Foxes ace, whose departure from Leicester seems imminent after their unexpected relegation.

Newcastle United, the frontrunners in this transfer battle, are reportedly struggling to meet Leicester’s £40m asking price. This presents a potential opportunity for Manchester United to step in and secure the services of the former West Bromwich Albion loanee.

Barnes: A Sensible Addition for United?

Despite Erik ten Hag’s plentiful options on the left flank, including Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho, the idea of Barnes in the squad has a certain appeal. Rumours of Sancho’s possible exit and the potential repositioning of Rashford as a central striker leave space for fresh competition.

Barnes, who has scored 45 goals and contributed 32 assists in 187 games for Leicester, could provide a thrilling duel for young Garnacho. The Burnley-born ace’s performance exhibits his capacity to inject energy and vitality into Manchester United’s attacking arsenal.

Similar Style to Rashford?

Statistical and stylistic comparisons between Barnes and Rashford have also drawn attention. With 13 goals last season despite Leicester’s relegation, Barnes’ performance echoes Rashford’s dynamism, which culminated in 17 league goals and a “top 1% in Europe” rank among players in his position for non-penalty goals.

Barnes’s performance is not far behind, as he falls into the top 6% in Europe’s top leagues in the same regard. This striking similarity in style and performance could make Barnes an apt fit in Rashford’s role on the left flank or a formidable adversary, according to data from FBref.

Will Barnes be the Next Rashford-esque Success?

Dubbed a ‘livewire’ by pundit Alan Hutton, Barnes’s raw pace could add a menacing dimension to Manchester United’s offence. This mirrors Ten Hag’s admiration for Rashford’s “speed, dribbles and directness”, which has earned him the label of being “unstoppable”.

Barnes, with his track record and potential, might well be the next big coup for Manchester United. His presence could not only reinforce the squad’s attacking force but also introduce an electrifying dynamic that promises an exciting season ahead for the Old Trafford faithful. Only time will tell if Barnes will indeed be the new figure donning the Manchester United jersey.