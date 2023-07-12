Chelsea’s Sponsorship Hunt Continues Amid Financial Challenges

Shifting Financial Goals

From Stamford Bridge, a new strategy for financial stability emerges. Chelsea, the London-based football juggernaut, has had a change of heart regarding their expectations for a front-of-shirt sponsor. Their ambitions to replace their previous sponsor, Three, with a partner willing to match the hefty £40 million per season rate have now dwindled. Presently, the club is opening the floor to sponsorship proposals in the range of £25-£28 million.

Chelsea is aiming to bag a short-term partner for the 2023/24 football season. This preference ties into a larger game plan that accommodates step-up clauses. This strategy demonstrates the club’s assurance in bouncing back to their original £40 million valuation, a scenario they believe is achievable should they earn a spot in European football next year.

Last season, Chelsea found itself in the unfamiliar 12th position, missing out on continental football. This less than impressive finish only served to heighten the urgency of securing a lucrative sponsorship deal after their contract with Three came to a close this June.

Searching for the Perfect Sponsor

The journey to secure a new sponsorship has been fraught with challenges. Chelsea engaged with Allianz, Paramount Plus and Stake, amongst others. The proposal from Allianz, floating around £20-£25 million, fell short of Chelsea’s initial hopes. Paramount Plus saw its potential deal with Chelsea thwarted by Premier League due to concerns about ruffling the feathers of broadcast providers.

Stake, an online gambling firm, showed readiness to meet Chelsea’s £40 million valuation. The club’s fans, however, expressed a resounding objection against this partnership, leading Chelsea to retreat from the negotiation table.

The search, then, is still on. July arrived with no sponsorship deal in sight. Chelsea made the decision to unveil their 2023/24 kit devoid of a front-of-shirt sponsor. Still, they were clear with their fans – no purchases until the kick-off of the new season.

The Race against the Clock

Chelsea is now on the clock to secure a sponsorship deal before they face Liverpool in their Premier League opener on August 13. The club’s commercial team is under pressure to seal the deal swiftly to prevent any further devaluation.

In the boardroom and on the pitch, the race is on. Chelsea’s quest for the perfect sponsor continues, with Todd Boehly and his team striving to strike a deal that ensures financial stability and matches the club’s high standards.