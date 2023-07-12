Fulham Snubs £25m Offer for Mitrovic Amid Interest from Al-Hilal

Fulham Unmoved by Al-Hilal’s Offer

In a determined stance, Fulham have brushed aside a £25m bid from Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal for their standout Serbian striker, Aleksandar Mitrovic. Sources deep within the Fulham hierarchy relayed to BBC Sport that the club promptly dismissed the proposal, with no intention of parting ways with their talisman.

The Serbian sensation, now aged 28, had initially been brought into the Fulham fold from Newcastle for an estimated £22m back in 2018. With three seasons still left on his contract, the forward shows no signs of slowing down.

Last season, Mitrovic was an instrumental force behind Fulham’s commendable 10th place Premier League finish. His tally of 14 goals in the top tier campaign demonstrated his crucial role in the side.

His exceptional 2021-22 Championship season was particularly noteworthy, setting a new record by netting 43 goals in 44 matches. This scoring prowess was pivotal in securing Fulham’s promotion that year.

Past Record and Controversies

It hasn’t all been smooth sailing for Mitrovic, however. In April, the Serbian was dealt an eight-match ban and a hefty £75,000 fine. The punishment came after Mitrovic was found guilty of pushing referee Chris Kavanagh during a contentious FA Cup quarter-final encounter with Manchester United.

In an interesting twist, Al-Hilal, who recently acquired Chelsea’s stalwart defender Kalidou Koulibaly and Wolves’ skilful midfielder Ruben Neves, has demonstrated their spending power. Despite this, it appears Fulham remains steadfast in retaining Mitrovic for the foreseeable future.