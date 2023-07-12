Man City Transfer Update: Al Ahli Eyes Mahrez Amid Silva Uncertainty

Al Ahli Pursues Mahrez Amid Turbulence at Man City

The renowned Manchester City wingman, Riyad Mahrez, is in the spotlight as Saudi Pro League team Al Ahli expresses keen interest. According to insider information, the Algerian international experienced disappointment last season when he found himself benched during Manchester City’s FA Cup and Champions League final victories.

Our sources reveal that Al Ahli established contact with Mahrez in the closing weeks of June. Their offer, a substantial £45m per year, is a proposition the 32-year-old veteran is contemplating. Despite Al Ahli’s enticing deal, Man City is not eager to lose a player of Mahrez’s calibre.

Another intricate thread in this transfer saga is the uncertain future of Bernardo Silva. The Portuguese international is said to have requested a summer transfer, drawing the attention of Paris Saint Germain, who view him as a key acquisition for new manager Luis Enrique.

Mahrez Contemplating New Horizons

Meanwhile, Aymeric Laporte, a centre-back who found himself on the sidelines at Manchester City last season, is attracting attention from Saudi Arabia. There have been murmurs of interest from Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur, but no concrete offers from any European club to date. If solid bids from European clubs continue to elude, Man City seems prepared to sell Laporte to willing buyers from Saudi Arabia.

Al Ahli’s ambitious transfer strategy doesn’t stop at Manchester City, as they have also set their sights on Napoli’s Piotr Zielinski. The Polish midfielder is on Lazio’s radar as a potential replacement for Al Hilal-bound Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

As the summer transfer window unfolds, Man City’s squad could see dramatic changes with these potential departures. All eyes are on Manchester City as football enthusiasts around the globe await the club’s next move.