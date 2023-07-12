PSV’s Sangare: The Next Major Coup for Nottingham Forest?

The Red Forest Casts Its Eye on Sangare

Nottingham Forest have been dipping their toes in the prospect of securing Ibrahim Sangare, the influential midfielder from PSV Eindhoven, confirming the enduring allure that the Ivory Coast maestro holds for the Premier League outfit. The Athletic confirms that Nottingham Forest’s admiration for Sangare has culminated in a formal offer.

Sangare: The Object of Many A Desire

Sangare’s football prowess has not only caught the eye of Nottingham Forest but has also rendered him an aspirational figure for a slew of top-flight clubs. The likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, and Liverpool are among those rumoured to have shown interest in the 25-year-old, signifying the high esteem in which he is held. Sangare’s price tag stands at a hefty £30million, and with a contract at PSV extending till 2027, the Dutch giants are in a commanding position to negotiate.

Nottingham Forest’s Midfield Machinations

Sangare has been in the crosshairs of Forest’s transfer targets for more than a year now. However, the club deemed him financially out of reach last summer, leading to Sangare extending his stay with PSV. Now, the Premier League debutants have exhibited their intent of bolstering their central midfield by explicitly expressing their interest in the dynamic Ivorian.

This strategic focus on strengthening the heart of their squad has been evident since the club extended an offer to Anton Stach of Mainz last year, though the German opted to stay put. Cheikhou Kouyate, the former Crystal Palace veteran, was brought into the fold but primarily served as a backup after Forest missed out on their top picks for the much sought-after No 6 role.

Exploring More Avenues

Despite the aspiration to secure Sangare, Nottingham Forest has also been actively scouting for alternatives. Amadou Onana was considered, but the soaring price tag culminated in a bidding war between Everton and West Ham United, with the player choosing Merseyside as his ultimate destination. Cheick Doucoure, the Lens midfielder, also emerged as a prospect but was swooped up by Crystal Palace.

With a flurry of 22 signings last summer, Forest have yet to make any new additions in their run-up to the next season.

The Countdown to Kickoff

As they kickstart their pre-season with a match against Notts County, Forest has a friendly lined up against PSV on July 30. It is during this fixture that the club will hope to have a better grasp on their chances of securing Sangare. Nottingham Forest, well-aware of the potential competition, have wisely crafted a list of alternatives. With their eyes on the prize, the team marches forward, fully prepared to face the trials and tribulations of the transfer window.