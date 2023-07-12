Felix, Set For Another Loan Spell, Captures Attention of Prem Clubs

Once regarded as a star in the ascendant, Joao Felix, the Atletico Madrid forward, now finds himself on the brink of another summer loan deal. This time, it’s the prestigious Manchester United, Newcastle United and Aston Villa reportedly vying for his services.

Following an impressive transfer from Benfica in 2019 for a jaw-dropping £113m, Felix held the record as Atletico’s highest signing ever. Yet, he’s since experienced a fall from grace, with a much-publicised falling out with the revered Atletico manager, Diego Simeone, leading to his loan to Chelsea this year.

A Challenging Spell in the Blues’ Camp

In the heart of London, the Portuguese sensation made 16 appearances for the Blues, managing to net four times. His performance was commendable, especially considering the overall underwhelming performance of the team.

As ABC reports through Sport Witness, Felix seems ready for another fresh start. His desire is clear: he’s eager to step into the arena of a Champions League club. His agent, Jorge Mendes, is entrusted with the task of securing a deal that matches these ambitions.

The Quest for a Higher Transfer Value

A loan deal appears the most probable outcome, given the significant dip in Felix’s market value. Atletico Madrid, it seems, is strategically positioning the player for another short-term move, banking on a potential future sale with a healthier price tag.

Manchester United and Newcastle United, alongside Aston Villa, are said to have already initiated communication regarding a possible deal. Yet, the stage of formal offers is still to be reached.

A Reluctant Acceptance of Non-Champions League Suitors?

For Villa, the pursuit may prove a tall order, as the club is currently unable to offer Felix the Champions League exposure he seeks. However, Manchester’s Red Devils and the Magpies could provide a more enticing proposition, as both will participate in the coveted European tournament in the forthcoming season.

The allure of the Premier League remains strong for Felix, following his experience with Chelsea, according to ABC. Without the need for a significant transfer fee, the Portuguese forward could indeed offer a high-class option for Premier League sides.