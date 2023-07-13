Everton Eyes on Striker Options

In the grand stage of Premier League football, Everton’s plan to invigorate their squad with one, or possibly two, marquee strikers is making waves. As sourced from FootballTransfers, a transfer window drama unfolds featuring the talents of Moussa Dembele, Jamie Vardy and Gnonto.

The Toffees’ Striking Agenda

It’s no secret that Everton have their crosshairs firmly set on bolstering their front line. This summer, they’ve set their sights on an elite trifecta of attacking prowess. Moussa Dembele and Jamie Vardy, the two seasoned goal poachers, are top of their wish-list.

Free-agent Dembele, fresh from his Lyon contract expiry, is undeniably an enticing prospect. Simultaneously, Vardy, who has been given the green light to depart from Leicester City a year prior to his contract expiration in 2024, has his own allure.

Vardy, who previously flirted with a move to Everton in the January 2022 window, remained faithful to the Foxes at the time. Intriguingly, last season saw Vardy, aware of Everton’s persistent admiration, abstain from taking a penalty against the Merseyside club, sparking transfer speculation.

Trading Chess: Outgoings First

However, to bring in new blood, Everton must first curate their current squad. Players such as Jordan Pickford, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and Alex Iwobi have been deemed surplus to requirements and have been informed of their dispensability.

West Ham United, showing a keen eye for opportunity, have expressed their interest in securing Iwobi’s services. Mason Holgate, meanwhile, has caught Sheffield United’s attention, who are reportedly mulling over a move for the player and a potential loan deal for the underperforming Neil Maupay.

Avoiding Relegation: The Ultimate Goal

Everton’s strategy is clear – a concentrated effort to avoid another nail-biting relegation fight. Last season saw the Toffees teeter on the edge of a fall into the Championship, spared only by a second-half winner from Abdoulaye Doucoure against Bournemouth on the final day.

This year, the club is determined to avoid such a close call. With the potential acquisition of Dembele, Gnonto, and Vardy, Everton hopes to inject the much-needed firepower upfront. These are audacious moves that signal an exciting and anticipative summer at Goodison Park.