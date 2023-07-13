Kane at the Centre of PSG and Bayern’s Transfer Battle

PSG in Pursuit of Kane: A Strategic Chess Match

All Eyes on Kane

In an enthralling twist to the transfer window, French titans Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are shifting gears, making a pursuit for an elite number 9 their top priority. According to RMC Sport, the club has its sights firmly set on Tottenham Hotspur’s crown jewel and England’s striker – Harry Kane.

The Negotiation Dance Begins

Not one to do things by halves, PSG’s representatives made their way to London last week, engaging in preliminary talks with Spurs supremo, Daniel Levy, and Kane’s close confidants. However, securing Kane’s nod won’t be a walk in the park. Initial discussions may not have tipped in PSG’s favour, yet they remain undeterred, planning another round of negotiations with the 29-year-old’s camp.

🔄 Ange Postecoglou, nouveau coach de Tottenham, a confié ce lundi en conférence de presse qu’il n’avait "aucune assurance" de voir Harry Kane porter le maillot des Spurs la saison prochaine. https://t.co/7RanUm5mcd — RMC Sport (@RMCsport) July 10, 2023

In this chess-like negotiation game, PSG’s strategy centres around showcasing a platform where Kane can truly flourish. It’s a challenging task, as the Three Lions’ skipper has expressed a preference for Bayern Munich. However, with the German club yet to hammer out a deal with Spurs, the door remains ajar for the Parisians.

A Game of Financial One-Upmanship

On the financial front, Kane can expect a net salary of roughly 12 million euros in Munich. PSG, with their deep pockets, can easily top this figure. Though money isn’t the sole determining factor, it may well add a substantial weight to the scales.

Levy’s Lying Poker

In tandem with the negotiations with Kane, PSG is also maintaining a dialogue with Levy, who shares a rapport with Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and Luis Campos. The French giants are believed to be ready to make an offer in the ballpark of 100 million euros – a sum which should be music to Spurs’ ears. However, with Bayern also expected to table a proposal, an intriguing poker game lies ahead. Levy’s objective is clear – maximise returns if an extension with Kane, who’s contract expires in a year, fails to materialise.

Exploring Alternative Routes

Despite Kane’s allure, PSG has not put all its eggs in one basket. Randal Kolo Muani and Dusan Vlahovic are viewed as potential alternatives. In a bid to implement Luis Enrique’s 4-3-3 formation, PSG needs a number 9 who can actively contribute to the game.

The 23-year-old Serbian striker Vlahovic, although younger than Kane, is seen as a valuable asset with his impressive goalscoring skills and ability to play as a pivot. However, striking a deal with Juventus, his current club, won’t be a cakewalk. Randal Kolo Muani, widely admired within the PSG circles, especially in Doha as revealed by RMC Sport, also figures in PSG’s shortlist.

While the race for Kane’s signature intensifies, it’s clear that PSG’s strategy, be it to nab Kane or explore other options, is very much in play.