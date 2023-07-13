Henderson Saudi Latest: ‘Liverpool won’t stand in way’ – Journalist

Henderson Expresses Desire for Saudi Sojourn, Liverpool Will Consent

Reds Captain Keen to Embrace Saudi Pro League Adventure

Liverpool are prepared to let Jordan Henderson chart a new course for his illustrious football career. Journalist Wayne Veysey writing for Football Insider reports this morning that the England international is ready to bid farewell to Anfield, seeking a fresh challenge with Al Ettifaq of the Saudi Pro League.

Gerrard and Henderson, Reunited in the Desert

In an intriguing subplot, Henderson will once again team up with Steven Gerrard, who himself took up the reins at Al Ettifaq just a week ago. A “jaw-dropping” proposal is believed to have been the catalyst for this imminent departure.

As the scenario becomes increasingly probable, Liverpool will commence negotiations, signalling an impending agreement as soon as the Saudi club’s offer receives a nod.

Liverpool’s Strategic Departures: A Tale of Big Names

Liverpool, under the seasoned eye of Jurgen Klopp, are expected to wave goodbye to yet more established players this summer. This departure is not without strategy, but rather forms part of a broader vision to reinvigorate their senior squad.

Hot on the heels of securing Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister for an impressive sum of £95million plus add-ons, Klopp’s shopping list features another midfielder and a centre-back, with the intention of bolstering the first team.

Henderson and Thiago: Liverpool Departure List

Southampton’s Romeo Lavia is rumoured to be the next name to grace Klopp’s radar. As the club eyes two pivotal signings, Henderson and Thiago Alcantara find themselves as potential outgoings.

Alcantara, much like his fellow teammate, is garnering substantial interest from Saudi Arabia. Liverpool will not obstruct their path, should the desire for a new adventure arise.

With two years remaining on the contract Henderson signed in the summer of 2021, any move will necessitate an agreed fee between Liverpool and Al Ettifaq. Liverpool aims to free up the wage bill, paving the way for fresh faces in the squad.

Klopp, in conjunction with the recruitment team, seeks to secure a defensive midfielder who can shine in the years to come. Lavia fits the bill, impressing in his Premier League debut season with Southampton, earning the nickname “beast” for his ability to disrupt opposition play and lay the groundwork for the team’s attacking exploits.