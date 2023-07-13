Chelsea’s Lukaku Poised for £25M Inter Milan Return

The Belgian Striker Ready to Forego a Million for Inter Reunion

As reported by The Telegraph, Inter Milan are expressing a serious willingness to shell out £25 million, topped off with additional bonuses, to secure the return of Chelsea’s frontman, Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku Yearns for Inter Milan’s Embrace

This summer, the azure sky over London could be clouded with uncertainty for the Chelsea faithful as Inter’s appeal towards Lukaku strengthens. The rumour mill is ablaze with talks of a second bid from the Italian outfit, a development stemming from sources in Italy, albeit the bid is rumoured to be significantly shy of Chelsea’s hefty £40 million asking price.

Talks between the two footballing titans are said to be in full swing, with Lukaku eagerly awaiting a deal to materialise this week. Chelsea had optimistically adjusted Lukaku’s return to pre-season training to next Monday. Yet the stalwart striker seems bent on evading a return to London this summer.

Lukaku’s Unyielding Resolve

Lukaku, who enjoyed a fruitful stint at Inter on loan last season, is displaying a strong resolve to rejoin the Nerazzurri, to the extent of dismissing interest from Saudi Arabia and shrugging off a potential move to Juventus. The striker’s insistent desire to return to Inter puts Chelsea on the back foot, especially considering the 30-year-old’s readiness to accept a £1 million-a-year pay cut to facilitate the move.

Should Lukaku find himself in Chelsea’s ranks next Monday, his participation in the club’s pre-season tour to the United States is highly unlikely. Instead, the Belgian would likely be consigned to training at Cobham. However, all parties involved are keen to strike a deal before the impending Monday deadline to sidestep any potential conflicts.

Squad Reshuffle at Stamford Bridge

The carousel of Chelsea’s squad reshuffle doesn’t stop at Lukaku. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Hakim Ziyech also find themselves on the selling block, given until next Monday to return to training. Callum Hudson-Odoi, too, has opted to train separately from Chelsea’s main group following his decision to seek pastures new, having returned for pre-season last week.

This tumultuous transfer season brings about a sea of uncertainty at Stamford Bridge. Yet one thing remains clear – Romelu Lukaku is set on a reunion with his comrades at Inter Milan.