The Rice Riddle: What’s Holding Back Arsenal’s Record Deal?

West Ham’s Declan Rice Saga: A Tug of War with Arsenal

Stalemate in East London

The Hammers find themselves embroiled in a frustrating episode as the deal to transfer their diamond, Declan Rice, to Arsenal faces delay. After having agreed upon a substantial sum of £105m just over a week ago, the East London outfit yet finds itself stuck in a holding pattern, awaiting the signatures to dry on the contracts, as revealed by Sky Sports.

While the reason behind the bottleneck is believed to be paperwork issues stemming from Arsenal’s solicitors, West Ham remains in the dark. Rice, in the meanwhile, continues his regular training regime during his Portuguese holiday, having reportedly cleared his medical with the Gunners.

Arsenal: Anxious for Rice, Ready for Timber

The North London giants are keen on finalising Rice’s acquisition before their flight to the United States for the pre-season tour. The transaction, which includes an upfront payment of £100m complemented by a further £5m in add-ons, significantly overshadows Arsenal’s prior record buy – Nicolas Pepe, a £72m acquisition from Lille in 2019.

Close to the British transfer record of £106.8m, the Rice deal falls slightly short of Chelsea’s payment for Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez earlier this year.

Defensive Reinforcements: Timber Joins Arsenal

Simultaneously, the Gunners anticipate the arrival of Jurrien Timber, following the completion of his medical for a £38m transfer from Ajax. The paperwork for a long-term contract with the Dutch defender is nearing its final stages. The deal involves an upfront payment of £34m, with the balance to be settled via performance-related add-ons.

Timber, who is expected to fill the right-back slot previously held by Ben White, brings versatility to the squad with his ability to adapt as a centre-back. He has been a subject of interest for other top clubs, including Manchester United.