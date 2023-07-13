Bournemouth’s £15m Offer Falls Short for Bristol City Star

Bournemouth’s Bold Move for Alex Scott: A Bumpy Bristol City Bargain

Bournemouth, with an undaunted ambition and recent history of hefty spending, has reportedly fallen short of meeting Bristol City’s valuation of their coveted midfielder, Alex Scott. This transfer saga, relayed to us by Bristol Post, unfolds with an initial bid from the Premier League side, albeit not up to the mark.

A Rebuffed Proposal

Bournemouth tested the waters with an estimated £15m offer with potential extras, significantly shy of Bristol City’s £25m appraisal. As we unravel this Premier League intrigue, Scott’s transfer remains in a stalemate, the clubs’ figures failing to align.

More Than Just Interest

Not a passing infatuation, Bournemouth’s pursuit of the England Under-20 international player has been a year-long affair. Richard Hughes, the Cherries’ recruitment head, holds Scott in high esteem, recognising his talent as City’s Player of the Year and the Championship Young Player of the Year.

Their previous enquiry in the winter season faced an abrupt halt, the financial risk perceived too high given their relegation tussle and Bristol City’s hefty asking price. However, the summer brings fresh optimism and under the helm of new head coach Andoni Iraola, Bournemouth has broken the ice with their initial proposal for the 19-year-old talent.

A Potential Counteroffer on the Cards

Drawing parallels from their successful acquisition of Antoine Semenyo, a second offer from Bournemouth seems plausible, if not certain. After two rebuffs, City agreed to a compromise on their third attempt for Semenyo, whose contract was dwindling down to 18 months.

Scott’s Sturdy Contract

Yet, the situations aren’t identical. Scott boasts two more years in his Bristol City agreement, giving the club a stronger foothold to maintain their stance on their valuation of the Guernsey-born midfielder. Since his debut two years ago, Scott has graced the field 91 times, attracting attention from other top-flight clubs, including Wolves, Newcastle United, West Ham, and Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Financial Power Play

The conclusion of Bill Foley’s takeover last year blessed Bournemouth with significant spending power. As they flex their financial muscle, Bournemouth’s £20m signing of Hamed Traore from Sassuolo, following an initial loan period, and Justin Kluivert from Roma for an opening fee of £9.5m underlines their investment in a high-achieving future.

Will they return with a more appealing offer for Alex Scott? Only time will tell if they are prepared to meet Bristol City’s expectations or if another club swoops in with a winning bid.