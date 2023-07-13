United Starlet Returns to Hibernian for Second Season

Manchester United Starlet Will Fish Set to Embark on Second Hibernian Adventure

In a compelling new development, Manchester United’s promising young defender, Will Fish, is reportedly primed for a second consecutive season-long loan at Hibernian, an announcement confirmed by Manchester Evening News.

Seasoned Warrior Returns to Hibernian

Aged only 20, Fish has been selected for the Reds’ pre-season showdown against Leeds United in Oslo. Following this, he is anticipated to voyage to Edinburgh to participate in Hibernian’s clash against Lyon at Murrayfield next Wednesday. Subsequent to these thrilling engagements, Fish is slated to firmly anchor himself in the Scottish capital, readying himself for an exciting new season with the Hibs.

Journey of the Young Prodigy

Last season saw Fish evolve from a novice to a frequent face in the Hibs’ starting lineup under the tutelage of manager Lee Johnson. Despite an initial period of adaptation in Scotland, he grasped the first-team opportunity with gusto, starting in 17 consecutive league games before the end of his deal.

Fish’s remarkable inaugural campaign sparked significant interest. However, the United prodigy was keen to augment the robust base he established at Hibernian.

Tug of Interest from Rival Clubs

While Fish’s performance drew attention from Championship and League One clubs, as well as Scottish competitors such as Aberdeen, the young star remains committed to Hibernian. Manchester United, satisfied with Fish’s progression during his Scottish sojourn, endorse Hibernian’s continued stewardship of his development.

Manager Lee Johnson has demonstrated his ability to extract Fish’s best, and the lure of European experience next season following Hibernian’s Europa Conference League qualification only sweetens the deal.

Fish’s Memorable Debut and Future Endeavours

Will Fish debuted for the senior United team in a triumphant match against Wolves in the 2020-21 season. Following Axel Tuanzebe’s early departure due to injury, he found himself in Erik ten Hag’s pre-season tour squad. He made a memorable, if brief, appearance against Crystal Palace in Australia before being dispatched 19 minutes later for a final-man challenge. Only six weeks later, he found himself committed to a full season at Hibernian, marking the beginning of an exciting chapter in this rising star’s career.