Leeds United’s Rodrigo Bound for Qatari Side Al Rayyan

A New Horizon for Leeds United’s Rodrigo

The Middle Eastern Adventure Beckons

In an intriguing twist in the football world, Leeds United forward, Rodrigo, has chosen to take his talents to Qatar, a decision that has rippled through the Elland Road. Al Rayyan have set the gears in motion, activating his £3 million release clause reveal Daily Mail.

Once the jewel in Leeds United’s crown, Rodrigo arrived with high hopes in 2020 from Valencia, a £26 million investment. His mission was to propel the Yorkshire club forward in the highest echelon of English football. Sadly, it was a mission left incomplete.

Shining Moments of a Troubled Spell

The Spanish marksman had moments of brilliance in his Leeds career, hitting the back of the net 28 times over three seasons. His performance last season, wherein he netted 12 times, made him the top scorer. But his sparkling moments couldn’t stave off the doom of relegation.

Despite the ups and downs, Rodrigo never truly owned a starting spot. Last season’s Premier League relegation not only meant heartbreak for the club, but it also signalled a significant loss on Rodrigo’s original fee.

A Change of Scenery

Following a no-show in the recent clash against Manchester United, rumours were rife about Rodrigo’s future. It is understood that his absence was due to an extended break after his international duties with Spain. Notably, he was a part of the triumphant Spanish side that lifted the Nations League title after an intense penalty shootout against Croatia.

Choices Made and Opportunities Ahead

Rodrigo’s decision to venture to the middle east comes despite offers from English clubs, such as Everton and Fulham. Leeds United, licking their wounds from the past season, have seen other departures, including Brendon Aaronson and Robin Koch, as part of their major squad overhaul.

Yet, stalwarts like Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling stand firm, displaying their loyalty in a recent 45-minute spell against United in Oslo. Under the watchful eyes of new gaffer Daniel Farke, they aim for an immediate return to Premier League.

Leeds United now turn their focus towards an encounter with Ligue 1 side Monaco on July 22, and their Championship season opener against Cardiff on August 6.