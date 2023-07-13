Report: Saudi’s Want Liverpool’s Henderson For Free

Liverpool Locomotive, Jordan Henderson, Contemplates an Arabian Night

Whisper it gently, but the heart and soul of the Red Brigade, none other than the charismatic Jordan Henderson, may well have a ticket booked for an Arabian night. In a scenario that sounds like something straight out of a Hollywood drama, Al Ettifaq is poised to yank Henderson away from his Liverpool stronghold, on a free transfer no less!

This story was exclusively reported by DaveOCKOP who seemed to have an edge last night on the established media giants including David Ornstein.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Al Ettifaq are attempting to sign Jordan Henderson for free from Liverpool. https://t.co/GGHtqr9hrd — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) July 13, 2023

Love Affair With Liverpool: The End?

Let’s not mince words, this would be the closing credits of a 12-year love affair between Henderson and Liverpool. A bond which has been nothing less than an Oscar-worthy epic. Now, it seems like the script of Hendo is set to take an unexpected twist, with him eyeing Al Ettifaq’s rather charming deal.

Now the tricky part: Can these clubs agree on a fee? The ball is in Liverpool’s court. Al Ettifaq is praying they will be so kind as to let their captain go on a free transfer or a not-too-steep price. If the Reds hold out for a king’s ransom, this Middle Eastern jaunt may be off the table.

Generous Three-Year Soiree

Al Ettifaq seems to have rolled out the red carpet for Hendo. A tantalising three-year deal has been tabled by the Pro League side. Our lad’s bank account is surely set for a generous boost, to the tune of a 50% salary hike!

We all love a good reunion story, don’t we? Steven Gerrard, Liverpool’s legend and Henderson’s former teammate, is eager to have his mate join him in Dammam. The idea was communicated to the Saudi Arabian club through middlemen, who relayed Henderson’s readiness to accept their tempting offer.

Discussions with Liverpool are on the horizon to see if the two parties can find a middle ground. If Henderson’s saga doesn’t unfold in Al Ettifaq’s favour, they’ve got a backup plan. Dani Parejo from Villarreal is lined up as the alternative. There’s still plenty of bargaining to be done, and the outcome could change the landscape of both the Saudi Pro League and the English Premier League.