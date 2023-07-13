Ornstein Reports: Fabinho’s £40m Saudi Move on Cards

Fabinho Decision Time For Liverpool – Al Ittihad Ready £40m Bid

Al Ittihad Eye Brazilian Midfielder

In an unexpected twist in the transfer market, David Ornstein of The Athletic reports that Saudi Pro League club, Al Ittihad, are preparing a £40m bid for Liverpool’s midfield linchpin, Fabinho. This development could set in motion a decision that Liverpool must swiftly address.

🚨 Al-Ittihad set to make concrete bid to sign Fabinho from Liverpool for £40m. Expected to develop fast one way or other. Key issue for #LFC is letting No6 go without replacement but working on this – Romeo Lavia among multiple options @TheAthleticFC #SPL https://t.co/kZJO2Xu5IT — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) July 13, 2023

The Challenge of Filling Fabinho’s Boots

Replacing Fabinho, a player of such integral value, would undoubtedly be a challenge for the Reds. As they potentially face losing their premier No.6, Liverpool have started to consider their options. Southampton’s Romeo Lavia is one such player on their radar.

Though Fabinho has until 2026 on his current contract, it seems that Liverpool is gearing up for a potentially significant change.

An Era of Transition for Liverpool’s Midfield

The current off-season has seen a vast transformation in Liverpool’s midfield line-up. New faces, including Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig, are already ushering in a wave of change.

The exit of James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, following the culmination of their contracts in June, along with Fabio Carvalho’s season-long loan to RB Leipzig, further indicates this.

Rumours of captain Jordan Henderson considering a move to Al Ettifaq, to join forces with former team-mate Steven Gerrard, further fuel this narrative of change.

Fabinho’s Potential Move to Al Ittihad

Despite making 49 appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side last season, Fabinho may find himself in Saudi Arabia sooner than expected. Should he make the move, he would share the dressing room with the likes of former Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante, ex-Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema, and recent arrival from Celtic, Jota.

Liverpool fans will undoubtedly be keeping a keen eye on this developing saga, waiting to see if Fabinho is set to be the next Premier League name to make the switch to the Saudi Pro League.