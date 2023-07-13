Defender Goes Greek After Manchester United Release

Phil Jones: From Man Utd to Aris – A Shifting Landscape

The Unanticipated Greek Voyage of Phil Jones

While navigating through this summer’s transfer speculation, one unexpected narrative has risen above the clamour: former Manchester United centre-back Phil Jones is at the centre of a remarkable football story. The 31-year-old’s journey, plagued by a continuous stream of injury issues, could potentially take an unexpected turn towards Greece’s Super League.

Persistent Injuries – The Ultimate Game Changer

Indeed, Erik ten Hag, the Manchester United helm, likely faced little debate when releasing Jones this summer. The once-regular England international has only seen the pitch six times in the Premier League over the past four seasons due to relentless injuries. His training sessions with the ex-Ajax coach were scarce, feeding speculation that retirement might be on the cards for the former Blackburn Rovers defender. However, football’s ever surprising nature might have other plans.

Aris in Pursuit: Bridging the Gap

Aris, a Greek Super League entity, have targeted Jones as their priority transfer for this summer. Despite a halt in the first round of negotiations due to wage discrepancy, the Thessaloniki outfit seems to hold firm their intention of securing the Englishman’s services; according to Football Transfers.

With a fifth-place finish in the Greek Super League in 2022/23, Aris now look towards Europa Conference League qualifying rounds. But the glaring 16-point gap separating them from the top four needs urgent attention. Is Jones the solution they seek to bridge this formidable divide?

The Potential Grecian Superstar

Certainly, should the move transpire, Jones will become a stand-out name in the Greek Super League. Aris currently boast the likes of Spanish international Manu Garcia within their ranks, while former Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez’s exit from Olympiacos and Cedric Bakambu’s departure to Al-Nassr of the Saudi Pro League have left the Greek scene craving for big-name talent.

For Jones, the chance to get back into first-team football is understandably enticing after his trials and tribulations at Manchester United. However, it would be nothing short of sensational if his next chapter were to be penned at Aris.