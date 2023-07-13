Chelsea’s Persistence Pays Off: Midfielder Deal in Sight

Chelsea Closing in on Moises Caicedo: An Insight into the Saga

The Long Game

Since the commencement of the January transfer window, Chelsea’s relentless pursuit of Brighton’s star midfielder, Moises Caicedo, has been a constant fixture in the world of football transfers. In a surprising turn of events, the Blues have surged ahead of Arsenal, establishing themselves as the frontrunners to secure the Ecuadorian international’s signature.

Despite having an initial bid for the 21-year-old rejected, Chelsea have been tenaciously negotiating a potential deal with Brighton, aiming to coax the Seagulls into releasing their prized asset. It seems that the tides might finally be turning in Chelsea’s favour.

Brighton’s Standpoint

The negotiations have not been without their hurdles. Brighton, having earlier acceded to Caicedo’s potential sale this summer, found it hard to arrive at an acceptable bid. This reluctance was likely influenced by the sale of Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool at a heavily discounted price, attributable to a clause in his contract.

However, there are signs of optimism coming from Brighton, hinting towards a potential resolution.

Breaking: Positive Update in Chelsea’s Pursuit

There seems to be substantial progress in the talks. A prominent football transfer news expert stated to Football Transfers:

“Understand Moises Caicedo deal is now ‘moving’ between Chelsea and Brighton. The two clubs are discussing amount of fixed fee, £70m not enough.” He added, “Deal will 100% include add-ons. Negotiations continue to find a solution as soon as possible.”

Should this proposed deal materialise, Caicedo would follow attackers Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson in what is shaping up to be a significant revamp of the Chelsea squad.

Chelsea’s Summer Splurge

Chelsea’s summer transfer activity has been notable, with Nkunku and Jackson joining for a combined fee approaching €100 million. Simultaneously, there has been a strategic thinning of the squad to balance the books.

Several key players such as Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Mateo Kovavic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy and Ruben Loftus-Cheek have been shipped out, accumulating close to €210m in transfer proceeds. Additionally, Cesar Azpilicueta and N’Golo Kante, amongst others, have been released on free transfers, and David Datro Fofana has secured a loan move to Union Berlin.

It seems like a new era is brewing at Chelsea, and the addition of Moises Caicedo could well be the icing on the cake in an eventful transfer window.