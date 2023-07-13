Chelsea’s Lukaku Poised for £25M Inter Milan Return

A New Red Dawn? Manchester United and the Tug of War for Ownership

Within the halls of Old Trafford, a battle of bids simmers, as Qatari Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe, formerly the wealthiest man in the United Kingdom, emerge as the leading candidates to gain control of Manchester United. The American Glazer family, with Malcolm at the helm since 2005, is yet to relinquish the reins, despite having invited offers last November. The conclusion is yet to be drawn, even as the summer transfer window of 2023 swings wide open.

Sheikh Jassim’s proposition is an all-encompassing acquisition, not only of Man Utd, but also of a redevelopment plan for Old Trafford and the vicinity. Ratcliffe, on the other hand, proposes a more shared venture where the Glazers would retain a minority shareholding.

Interestingly, a rift appears to be brewing amongst the Glazer siblings over the choice of the suitor. If the scales tip in favour of Ratcliffe, Jassim’s ambitions might be redirected towards the capital.

The Qatari Quandary: An Unsatisfied Appetite

Football Transfers report that should Jassim’s bid fall through, his Premier League ambitions might be repurposed to clubs within the heart of London. Simon Stone, BBC Sport football shared his opinion on the situation “If [Sheikh Jassim’s bid] is rejected, then Qatar’s interest in the Premier League – I assume – will move somewhere else”. The potential targets could include Tottenham Hotspur, with its prime location and state-of-the-art facilities, or perhaps West Ham.

East Meets West: Middle Eastern Influence in the Premier League

Middle Eastern ownership is certainly no stranger to the Premier League. The Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi United Group respectively hold the majority stake in Newcastle and have crowned Manchester City as champions.

Man Utd’s Transfer Conundrum: Equity vs. Impact

Irrespective of the eventual owners, the Red Devils face a challenging summer in the transfer market. A lack of equity investment over the past three years from the Glazers may well take its toll, as Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations impact the club’s manoeuvrability.

As the summer transfer window rolls on, a large chunk of United’s £120m budget is already set to be utilised, with the arrivals of Chelsea’s Mason Mount and Andre Onana from Inter Milan. This significant financial commitment may limit further moves, regardless of who seizes control at Old Trafford.

The current uncertainty surrounding the ownership of Man Utd and the potential shift of Qatari interest to London clubs adds an interesting layer to the always dramatic landscape of English football. Whichever way the pendulum swings, the impact will reverberate through the Premier League.