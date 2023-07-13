Manchester United Forward Linked With Everton Transfer

Manchester United’s Elanga Eyed by Everton

Everton Football Club are showing keen interest in acquiring the talents of Manchester United’s young forward, Anthony Elanga. The Swedish international has reportedly been put up for sale with a price tag ranging from £15-20m. As reported by BBC Sport.

A Glimpse at Elanga’s Career at Man Utd

Emerging onto the United scene as a teenager in 2021, Elanga has netted four goals across 55 appearances. Despite a goal drought last season, where he failed to score in 26 matches, his overall performance has drawn attention from clubs, including Everton. Previous negotiations in January almost led to Elanga joining Everton on loan. However, there are whispers of reluctance from the Merseyside club to meet United’s current valuation.

Competition for Elanga from Abroad

Further stirring the transfer pot is the overseas interest in Elanga. Buzz from Germany suggests clubs there are also considering the 21-year-old forward.

Man Utd’s recent signing of Mason Mount from Chelsea for a hefty £55 million, and their aspiration to seal a deal for Inter Milan’s goalkeeper, Andre Onana, necessitate player sales to balance the books.

Everton, on the other hand, have made headlines by signing Ashley Young on a free transfer following his departure from Aston Villa. The ex-England international has signed a one-year deal with the Toffees.