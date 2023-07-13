Al Ettifaq Eyes Sadio Mane

In a surprising twist, Saudi Pro League team Al Ettifaq are reportedly setting their sights on Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane, following a less than stellar season in Germany. The man leading this ambitious pursuit is none other than the Reds legend himself – now managing Al Ettifaq.

A Rough Spell in Bavaria for Mane

Swapping the charm of Merseyside for the grandeur of Bavaria, Mane had hoped to replicate his stunning Liverpool performance at the Allianz Arena. Unfortunately, his inaugural season with Bayern Munich was far from the success story anticipated by fans and pundits alike.

Despite the club clinching an 11th consecutive Bundesliga title, the Anfield legend grappled with underperformance and off-pitch controversies, including a well-publicised altercation with teammate Leroy Sane. From his 38 appearances in all competitions, Mane scored only 12 goals and provided six assists – a far cry from his glory days in the Premier League.

Gerrard’s Audacious Plans for Al Ettifaq

According to 90Min, Al Ettifaq, with Gerrard at the helm, have expressed keen interest in recruiting Mane. The Saudi club envisions the Senegalese forward as an essential addition to their offensive line. This desire to acquire Mane aligns with Gerrard’s ambitious strategy to overhaul Al Ettifaq and compete with PIF-owned clubs such as Al Ahli, Al Ittihad, Al Hilal, and Al Nassr.

Further fuelling this ambition, Gerrard is reportedly eyeing other familiar faces – Liverpool’s current captain, Jordan Henderson, and former teammate, Philippe Coutinho, who is presently with Aston Villa.

Next Stop for Mane?

Previously, the former Liverpool forward had shrugged off suggestions of a move to Saudi Arabia. Yet, amid dwindling interest from other European clubs, Bayern Munich are now reportedly keen on sending him off to the Middle East.

Could this mark the beginning of a new chapter in Mane’s career? Only time will tell. The appeal of working with Gerrard – might just be the allure needed to seal the deal.

One thing is certain, this potential move, coupled with the recruitment of Henderson and Coutinho, would undoubtedly stir the pot in the Saudi Pro League and signal Al Ettifaq’s clear intent to become a serious contender.