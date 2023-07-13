Prodigal Son Set For Cardiff City Return

Aaron Ramsey Set for a Grand Homecoming at Cardiff City

An Icon Returns to His Roots

Cardiff City are all set to welcome back their prodigal son, Aaron Ramsey, to the place where it all started for him. The 32-year-old Wales captain and former Arsenal star midfielder is on the cusp of a sensational return to his boyhood club, and the city is buzzing with anticipation.

According to reports from BBC Sport, Ramsey is undergoing a medical with the Championship club today (Thursday). His transfer, available free of cost since his stint at Nice ended last month, is almost confirmed; however, some minor details are still under discussion.

The key motivation behind Ramsey’s decision appears to be his longing to return to south Wales, the place he calls home, along with his family.

Cardiff City Welcomes a Major Boost

The arrival of Aaron Ramsey is undoubtedly a high-value acquisition for Cardiff City. It also gives new manager Erol Bulut a considerable shot in the arm. Bulut has been eager to bring the local lad, who started his glittering career with Cardiff as a teenager, back into the fold.

With a remarkable tally of 82 caps for Wales, Ramsey’s journey began at Cardiff in 2007. His move to Arsenal came in 2008, and a brief return to his homeland followed in 2011 as he recovered from a broken leg.

At Arsenal, Ramsey made over 250 appearances and took home the FA Cup thrice. In 2019, he shifted to Juventus on a free transfer. Although his time at Juventus was disappointing, it led him to Nice last season. Ramsey has been vocal about how his family’s preferences will play a crucial role in his future career decisions.

Last month, in a conversation with BBC Wales, Ramsey opened up about his feelings. “For sure one day I would love to go back there [Cardiff City]. It’s where I grew up and them giving me that opportunity and platform to go on to what I have achieved so far in my career, I will forever be grateful,” he shared.

Cardiff’s Transfer Predicament

Despite currently being under an EFL transfer embargo following a default on the initial payment of Emiliano Sala’s £15m transfer fee, Cardiff City can still welcome their hero home. The embargo, reduced recently to January 2024, allows the club to sign players on free transfers.

Therefore, Aaron Ramsey’s return to Cardiff City seems to be just around the corner. The homecoming of the Wales captain is bound to rekindle the spirits of the club, and the city, eager for their local hero’s return.