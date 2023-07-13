Report: Arsenal’s Edu Set Sights on Brazilian Midfielder

Arsenal Pursues Bitello: Negotiations Initiated with Gremio

North London powerhouse, Arsenal, have reportedly set the transfer negotiation wheels in motion with Brazilian club Gremio for their highly-rated midfielder Bitello. This inside scoop has been revealed by sports news source 90min.

Edu’s Brazilian Network at Work

Earlier this week, emissaries from the English club embarked on a trip to Brazil, catching Gremio’s face-off against Bahia in action. During this pulsating encounter, Bitello put up an impressive show, playing the entire duration of the match.

Edu, Arsenal’s sporting director and a native of Brazil, has apparently been instrumental in pinpointing Bitello as a viable addition to the squad. Leveraging his extensive network in Brazil, Edu is orchestrating a deal similar to the one that brought Gabriel Martinelli from Ituano in 2019. As with Martinelli, Bitello, though lesser-known, has the potential to carve a name for himself in the Premier League.

Gremio Nods at £8.5m Offer

According to sources, Gremio seems inclined towards a proposal pegged at £8.5m, inclusive of a stake in any future profit from Bitello’s sale. Although discussions are still underway, the prevailing sentiment indicates a positive conclusion sometime this week.

Bitello, aged 23, is a versatile player, adept at both attack and midfield positions. In terms of his playing style, 90min reveals that he mirrors ex-Arsenal winger Willian.

Bitello Move Amidst a Productive Transfer Window

This pursuit of Bitello emerges amidst a productive summer transfer window for Arsenal. The club has already made significant headway, announcing the recruitment of Kai Havertz. Additionally, agreements with Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber are expected to be disclosed shortly. The potential acquisition of Bitello underlines Arsenal’s strategic and ambitious transfer tactics, aiming to strengthen its squad for the upcoming season.