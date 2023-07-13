Report: Liverpool’s £20m Price Tag Too Rich for Saudi Blood

Al Ettifaq Standoff with Liverpool Over Henderson Transfer Fee

Unravelling the Henderson Saga

In the swirl of recent football transfers, the narrative surrounding Jordan Henderson’s potential move to Al Ettifaq can seem a labyrinth. Fear not, though, we’re here to guide you through the maze.

To begin with, it was reported that Henderson was eyeing a shift to Saudi Arabia. Subsequently, it was revealed that Al Ettifaq were keen on snapping up the midfielder on a free transfer rather than splashing out on a transfer fee.

This was followed by whispers of Liverpool seeking £10m to part ways with the player, an amount later suggested to be a cool £20m. Another intriguing revelation was that the remuneration being offered to Henderson was less than half of the speculated £700k weekly wage. Now, you’re up to speed.

Al Ettifaq Ready to Walk Away Over £20m Liverpool Price Tag

The most recent development, according to a DaveOCKOP exclusive report, in this unfolding drama is Al Ettifaq’s willingness to call it quits if Liverpool stick to their £20m asking price, a figure considered excessive by the Saudi side. They’ve drawn a line in the sand, stating their refusal to be coerced into paying above their valuation to fulfil their ambition of reuniting Henderson with his former teammate Steven Gerrard in Dammam.

In a summer transfer window that has seen several high-profile moves to Saudi Arabia, this stance seems to represent a policy shift by the Saudis or a steadfast conviction in their ability to negotiate the player’s fee down.

It’s noteworthy that Al Ittihad, a rival Saudi team, is reportedly set to table a £40m bid for Fabinho, another Liverpool midfielder, indicating the varying scales of valuation.

A Tug-of-War for Henderson

The current situation is akin to a high-stakes poker game between Liverpool and Al Ettifaq, with Jordan Henderson’s future teetering on the brink. We promise to keep you posted with the latest updates as they roll in.