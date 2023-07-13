Liverpool Should Grab Saudi Cash and Run – Opinion

Potential Departures Shock Liverpool Fans

Unexpected Moves for Fabinho and Henderson

Reports from the likes of David Ornstein regarding potential moves to Saudi Arabia for both Fabinho and Jordan Henderson have sent the internet into a spin, with Liverpool fans confused about what is going on at the club.

Liverpool’s Plan for Midfield Rebuild

Liverpool clearly entered this summer with the intention to rebuild their midfield, while tweaking other areas of the team, but the extent of the midfield rebuild was not known. It was assumed that two new starters and a successor for Fabinho was the plan. Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister filled the starting needs, and Romeo Lavia was widely seen as the likely success for Fabinho.

Shaking up the Squad

James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had departed, and the assumption was that Thiago and Henderson would drop into squad roles, with someone like Lavia, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Stefan Bajcetic making up the rest of the midfield group for the season ahead.

Henderson’s Move to Al-Ettifaq

The last 24 hours has thrown those assumptions out the window though. First came reports that Henderson had been offered a huge contract by Al-Ettifaq, the club now managed by his former teammate Steven Gerrard. Soon he was said to not only be considering the offer, but leaning towards accepting it. If Henderson had an offer from the club, it would appear that Liverpool were happy to allow him to leave.

Fabinho’s Shocking £40m Offer

This morning Ornstein broke the exclusive of an impending £40mil offer for Fabinho from Al-Ittihad, the club managed by his former manager at Rio Ave Nuno Espirito Santo. This was a bombshell as Fabinho had been assumed untouchable. If that deal is at the stage of a bid being imminent, then it’s like he has also discussed terms and been given the green light to leave.

Fan Reactions and Discussions

Liverpool fans are currently trying to wrap their heads around these huge bits of news and discussing what they feel the club should do.

The answer is simple. SELL! SELL! SELL!

Henderson’s Departure: A Free Hit for Liverpool

Henderson is 33 with two years left on a contract that he is not performing to. He is coming off multiple poor seasons, has a history of injury and has no real market value. If he were to move to another English club it would likely be a low fee, and Liverpool would end up having to pay out the difference between his current contract and new one. If they can get £10-20mil and clear his salary off the books, they should do it. They don’t need to replace him with Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott and Bajcetic capable of taking over his minutes. It’s a free hit.

Evaluating Fabinho’s Transfer Worth

Fabinho is 29 and also has two years left on his contract. He’s a different case than Henderson, as he is the better and younger player who would have value on the open market. But that value would not be £40mil. Coming off a season where he looked like his legs were gone, Liverpool might have been lucky to get £20mil.

If Liverpool can bank £50-60m for Henderson and Fabinho, and put that towards let’s just say Aurelien Tchouameni, they should absolutely pull the trigger.