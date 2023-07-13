Man Utd’s €100m Stalemate: Hojlund or Bust

Stumbling Block in Striker Search

In a stunning turn of events, Manchester United’s audacious cash-plus-players bid for Atalanta’s coveted striker, Rasmus Hojlund, has been firmly rebuffed. The Serie A club has remained unyielding, holding out for a potential club record transfer fee for their key frontman.

The need for a fresh injection of firepower in the forward line has become increasingly urgent at Old Trafford. The club’s previous loan signing, Wout Weghorst, fell short of filling the Cristiano Ronaldo-sized void last season. Marcus Rashford, despite a commendable 30-goal campaign, has consistently demonstrated his most effective play from the left flank.

Nevertheless, financial restrictions have hamstrung the Red Devils’ activities in this summer’s transfer market. Despite the owners, the Glazers, inviting bids for the club since November, there has been no sale – either to Sheikh Jassim or Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The search for attacking solutions saw United’s interests diverge towards Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen. However, they were quickly priced out by Tottenham Hotspur and Napoli, respectively. This led to Rasmus Hojlund surfacing as the most viable candidate to remedy United’s attacking dilemma. Yet, their attempt to offload excess squad players as part of the deal fell flat.

Fred and Donny van de Beek were presented as potential makeweights in the deal, even missing United’s first pre-season friendly against Leeds in Oslo. However, Atalanta expressed zero interest in the proposed players, seeking the full payment for their coveted striker.

The “Man Utd Tax” and Hojlund Evaluation

Atalanta’s steadfast stance has driven the asking price for Hojlund to a staggering €100 million. This escalation is somewhat influenced by what’s been labelled the “Man Utd tax” in recent times.

Despite striking similarities with Erling Haaland in terms of physique, speed, directness, and shared Scandinavian lineage, Hojlund’s record of nine goals in 32 Serie A outings last season is significantly short of the Manchester City man’s tally. With Haaland’s move to City costing a mere €60m, it remains to be seen if United will bite the bullet and meet Atalanta’s hefty valuation.