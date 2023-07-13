Inter Milan Continues Talks for Chelsea Outcast Lukaku

Lukaku’s Chelsea Future Dims

The future of Romelu Lukaku at Chelsea seems to be growing increasingly uncertain. The Belgium international striker, currently contracted with the London side until 2026, is not anticipated to wear the Blues jersey again. Following his productive loan spell at Inter Milan, there are murmurs of his desire for a more permanent Italian adventure.

Lukaku, 30, spent the 2022-23 season on loan with the Serie A club, despite having left them only a year earlier to join Chelsea. Now, it appears he’s inclined towards a permanent stay in Milan, a move which could see the striker swapping the Premier League for Serie A once again.

While with Inter Milan, Lukaku’s form was impressive. In 37 appearances, he netted 14 goals, three of which came during the Champions League campaign that witnessed Inter reach the final. His contribution was crucial despite him being a substitute in that decisive match.

However, his return to Chelsea after the conclusion of his loan spell has been anything but smooth. Originally slated to be back at Cobham this week, he is among a selection of players who’ve been informed to postpone their return to training until Monday, 17 July.

The Questionable Futures at Chelsea

Lukaku is not alone in the uncertainty about his future at Chelsea. Hakim Ziyech and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are also on the list of players whose immediate future with the club is unclear, having been asked to delay their return to training.

Talks concerning these three players’ future at Chelsea are thought to be ongoing. Meanwhile, negotiations between Chelsea and Inter Milan continue, with the Italian club showing interest in making Lukaku’s return a permanent one.

Chelsea, Inter Milan, and Lukaku’s fans will be waiting with bated breath for the outcome of these talks, and where the striker will be lining up when the new season kicks off.