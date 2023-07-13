TV Coverage of Saudi Pro League: Where to Watch in the UK and Beyond

Football’s New Frontier: The Saudi Pro League’s Spending Spree

You know the world’s gone a bit topsy-turvy when Cristiano Ronaldo ditches the home comforts of Manchester United for the sandy dunes of Saudi Arabia. That’s right, ladies and gentlemen, the Saudi Pro League is throwing cash around like confetti at a wedding, making it an irresistible magnet for some of football’s biggest stars.

From Ronaldo’s marquee move to Al-Nassr in 2022, to the parade of household names like N’Golo Kante, Karim Benzema, and Ruben Neves joining in 2023, it’s clear the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) isn’t going to let their wallet cool down anytime soon.

The cherry on the top was their cheeky bid for Lionel Messi when he was bidding adieu to Paris Saint-Germain. Alas, the little maestro decided to take his talents to Inter Miami, leaving a trail of disappointed sheiks behind him.

The World is Watching: TV Coverage of the Saudi Pro League

As you might imagine, the staggering influx of footballing greats to Saudi Arabia has made the Saudi Pro League something of a television event. It’s a bit like “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!”, but with less eating of insects and more goal-scoring action.

So where, you ask, can one observe these star-studded kickabouts? Let’s do a quick whistle-stop tour around the globe.

When Ronaldo switched Old Trafford for Al-Nassr, the International Management Group (IMG) swooped in to seal quick-fire TV deals around the globe. Australia, France, and Germany are among the nations now tuning into this Middle Eastern spectacle, with respective broadcasts on 10 Play, L’Equipe, and Bild.

For those whose countries didn’t manage to snag a direct TV deal, worry not. The Saudi Pro League has embraced the golden age of streaming. For a mere £8.99 per month, or a bargain of £76.99 for a year, you can subscribe to Shahid, the exclusive global streaming service for the Saudi Pro League. You can then watch Ronaldo and co. work their magic at your leisure, whether you’re in the bustling streets of Canada or sipping espresso in an Italian piazza.

The UK: Sky Sports or Shahid?

As for the dear old United Kingdom, Sky Sports jumped at the chance to show Al-Nassr games when Ronaldo first joined. But the question remains whether this arrangement will last into the 2023/24 season. So, UK viewers might also need to explore the Shahid option.

The moral of the story is this: if you’re a football fan, get your wallets ready. The Saudi Pro League is ready to entertain, and it’s making sure you can watch, no matter where in the world you find yourself.