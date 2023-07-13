Bayer Leverkusen Eyes Manchester United Flop Wout Weghorst

The Netherlands International Looking for Fresh Start

Despite a lacklustre loan spell at Manchester United, Dutch striker Wout Weghorst’s future appears to be at a top-tier European club. Weghorst, who joined United for a short stint last season from Burnley, failed to fill the shoes of Cristiano Ronaldo and left Old Trafford without leaving a significant mark.

However, the Bundesliga looks set to welcome him back as Bayer Leverkusen is expressing keen interest in securing either a loan or a permanent deal.

Potential Move to Bayer Leverkusen

Leverkusen’s primary striker, Patrik Schick, is currently side-lined due to a muscle injury. With an expected return only in October, Leverkusen are actively exploring their options for reinforcing the front line. And, Weghorst, with his previous experience in the Bundesliga, could fit the bill.

Brought in as an emergency replacement for the departing Ronaldo, the Dutch forward’s time at Manchester United was anything but successful. With just two goals and three assists from 31 appearances, United were reluctant to pursue a permanent deal for the 30-year-old international. The striker’s market value, set around the €25 million mark, did not justify his performance.

Weghorst’s Proven Track Record in Bundesliga

However, it’s worth remembering that Weghorst is no stranger to the Bundesliga. During a three-and-a-half-year stint with Wolfsburg between 2018 and 2022, he made his mark with an impressive 70 goals and 22 assists from 144 matches.

Regardless of the unsuccessful United spell, Weghorst’s contract at Burnley extends to 2025, giving him ample time to return to form, be it in the Premier League or elsewhere.